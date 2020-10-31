KINNIKINNICK — As Alexander’s Austin Shields lined the soccer ball up on the 40-yard line just in front of his team’s bench with 17 minutes left in a tie game, he heard a familiar voice coming from behind his left ear.
“We need a dime,” it said.
The voice belonged to Spartan coach Kirk Crow. It contained no panic, but it was a matter-of-fact recognition that Shields’ team was looking at its best chance yet to seize control of Saturday’s Division II district final.
Shields delivered in spectacular fashion, perfectly launching a free kick 30 yards across the pitch that Kyler D’Augustino intercepted at the height of his jump and headed past keeper Sebastien Arauz for the go-ahead goal in Alexander’s 4-2 victory over Athens in a Division II district final at Zane Trace High School.
It was D’Augustino’s third goal of the game, and it came barely over a minute after his second. That pair of scores proved to be the decisive swings of momentum in a game that the Spartans had been dominating statistically but that the Bulldogs seemed on the verge of stealing.
Despite registering only three shots on goal in the contest, Athens (8-9-3) built a 2-1 halftime lead by taking advantage of uncharacteristic errors by Alexander’s usually rugged defense. Bulldog freshman Austin Jaunarajs had a hand in both of his team’s tallies, first by stealing a bad clearance off a Spartan goal kick and sliding a shot by goalie Clayton Williams in the 16th minute.
Then, in the final minute before intermission, after Alexander again failed to clear the ball from its defensive zone, Athens’ Donovan O’Malley outwrestled Parker Bolin for possession on the left side. O’Malley rifled a cross to Jaunarajs, who tapped it to senior Andrew Lewis for the 17-yard score.
“We didn’t play well in the first half,” said Crow. “The ball was bouncing around and spending way too much time in the air. We weren’t using space, stringing together passes like we normally do, especially in the midfield, and Athens is the fastest team we’ve faced all year, so that was playing right into its hands.”
Bulldog coach Simon Diki agreed. “Our first half was great, but at some point, a team like Alexander is going to be able to put everything on the ground and to put possessions together.”
The top-seeded Spartans (16-1-1) had already suffered an early gut punch when Isaac York had to leave the game in the 8th minute with an ankle injury. The team’s defensive captain didn’t return, and Crow was forced to shuffle his lineup in-game, taking fellow senior Elijah Robe off the attack line and placing him in the middle back.
It was a nice luxury to have, as Robe was a two-time all-district defenseman before his move to forward this season.
“As soon as Isaac went down, I said to myself, ‘It’s gonna be me. I just know it,’” Robe laughed. “It was all right. In a way, it felt like being back home.”
Still, York’s absence was still keenly felt on both of Athens’ scores. Eventually, however, Robe stabilized the back line, and it didn’t surrender a single shot on goal in the second half.
“Elijah’s goals don’t come in bunches, so people are surprised to learn he was our #3 goal scorer this year,” Crow said. “But he understood what we needed out of him today, and he’s such a smart kid that he just slid right back in without missing a beat.”
The star of the game, however, was clearly D’Augustino. He had to sit out the district semifinal with an injury, and Alexander had still blown past Fairfield Union, 7-0, but it almost certainly wouldn’t have survived this round without him.
D’Augustino quickly answered Jaunarajs' opening goal by playing a pass off his chest, turning, and sending a shot from 30-yards out that ricocheted off Arauz’s hands. As the freshman scrambled to cover the loose ball, D’Augustino adroitly stepped over him and tapped the ball forward into the net. After 20 minutes of scoreless play to open the second half, D’Augustino’s second equalizer — off a cross from senior forward Tyler Fritchley and on which he won a footrace with Arauz to the ball — calmed the frayed nerves of the Spartan faithful.
It also set the stage for Shields’ fateful set piece moments later.
“We’ve got a great group of guys, and everyone on this team knows how to get it done in crunch time,” said Crow.
“We needed a spark; we all felt it,” D’Augustino added. “I knew that everyone was looking to me, and I knew they would find a way to get me the ball. I just had to be ready to step up.”
As for Shields, he became Alexander’s all-time leader in assists. He also left the pitch with a disconcerting if Halloween appropriate existential thought.
“For a moment, when I heard coach’s voice behind me, I wondered if it was really him, or if it was coming from inside my head,” he said. “That’s a good thing, right?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.