COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III boys basketball All-Ohio teams was announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Alexander sophomore Kyler D'Augustino is a third team all-Ohio selection.
2021 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central
Coach of the Year: Nate Barhorst, Anna
First Team
Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 30.8; Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, so., 23.5; Jay Billingsley, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, sr., 16.7; Gavin Foe, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-3, sr., 20.5; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, jr., 17.7; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-1, jr., 22.2; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 6-0, sr., 26.8; Kyle Shockley, Waterloo, 6-3, sr., 24.6; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 24.5; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-8, sr., 26.1.
Second Team
Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Nic Hart, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 17.8; RT Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Ben Kovacs, Anna, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-0, jr., 21.8; Eli Burke, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 16.0; ; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-5, sr., 18.2; Brennen Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 16.3; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, jr., 18.9.
Third Team
Conner Cravaack, Madeira 6-4, so., 20; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-4, so., 22.7; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-2, sr., 26.5; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, Sr., 16.0; Jalen Knott, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-2, Sr., 15.0; Darius Parham, Columbus Ready, 6-2, sr., 18.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-11, so., 24.0; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Zach Geiser, Waynedale, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.8.
Special Mention
Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-6, Sr., 22.2; Chris Chandler, Piketon, 6-4, Sr., 17.8; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, Sr., 14.4; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 14.6; Jacob Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Mooney, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-0., sr., 15.3; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Kelton Fogle, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Kyle Reilly, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Jamon Miller, Springfield Shawnee, 5-11, sr., 15.3; Joey Grazia, Kirtland, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Caleb Borling, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Collin Albert, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 14.1; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Preston Crabtree, Richwood North Union, 6-2, sr., 16.7; Nyelle Shaheed, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-4, so., 13.0; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 13.8; Blake Booker, Oak Harbor, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Evan Lumbreezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, jr., 14.0; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, sr., 18.6.
Honorable Mention
Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-9, jr., 16.8; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, jr. 14.4; Nathan Glaser, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-4, sr., 12.0; Demetrius Evans, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-9, sr., 14.7; Jake Mayle, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-4, sr., 14.8; Kason Powell, Barnesville, 5-11, jr., 16.4; Dylan Gregorcic, Bridgeport, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, jr., 18.5; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, so., 16.0; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Nakyan Turner, South Point, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Tait Matney, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-0, sr., 12.8; Erickson Barnes, Ironton, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Luke Garrett, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 6-0, sr., 23.8; Brycen Carver, McDermott Northwest, 6-7, sr., 14.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, jr., 18.1; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, 6-1, sr., 9.7; Rodney Moore, Portsmouth West, 6-5, sr., 8.9; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.1; Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5-01, so., 13.3; Cole Allen, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-3, sr., 16.6; Cameron Harrison New Paris National Trail, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, fr., 16.6; Zyon Scott, Reading, 6-0, sr., 17.2; AJ Eller, Brookville, 6-0, sr., 20.5; Gates Flynn, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, sr., 10.7; Tyler Kindberg, Worthington Christian, 6-3, sr., 13.7; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown, 6-0, sr., 11.7; Terrence Kee, Harvest Prep, 6-1, sr., 12.0; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Dailyn Swain, Africentric, 6-6, so., 17.5; Marcus Stewart, Columbus Wellington, 6-4, sr., 15.4; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, jr., 16.2.; Jacob Gessner, Loudonville, 5-9, sr., 19.2; Micah Rose, Chippewa, 6-0, sr., 20.5; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-1, soph., 10.5; Zack Miller, Triway, 5-9, soph., 16.5; Jude Boron, Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 16.1; Austin Johnson, Crestwood, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Trystan Gedeon, Garfield, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-2, jr., 14.9, Drake Golden, Columbiana Crestview, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Hunter Hewitt, Waynedale. 6-6, sr., 17.7; Trajen Chambers, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Brandon Fisher, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Ashton Zupancic, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Ethan McQuate, Fairview Park Fairvew, 5-11, sr., 15.2; Sirr Hughes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Tanner Rhoades, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-3, sr., 14.9; T.J. Green, Kirtland, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, jr., 12.0; Josh Vance, Swanton, 6-3, sr., 15.0; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, jr., 11.6; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Myles Pinkston, Willard, 6-2, sr., 13.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 16.6.
