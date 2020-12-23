Alexander 45, Wellston 43

Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino (12) defends during Tuesday's game at Wellston. D'Augustino scored 27 points in Alexander's 45-43 win. 

WELLSTON — Kyler D'Augustino's heroics lifted Alexander to an important road victory on Tuesday. 

D'Augustino scored on a runner in the lane with 0.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Spartans to a thrilling 45-43 win at Wellston High School. 

The win lifts Alexander's record to 3-1, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. 

The Rockets fall to 3-2 overall, including 0-1 in the TVC-Ohio. 

D'Augustino couldn't be stopped at Wellston, finishing with a game-high 27 points. He scored 11 points in the first quarter, five more in the second and three in the third. He finished with eight points in the final frame. 

D'Augustino's efforts helped lead a comeback, as Wellston led 17-16 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime. 

However, D'Augustino hit a buzzer beater to end the third, lifting Alexander to the 37-35 lead. 

Alexander's defensive effort was strong as it outscored Wellston 22-12 in the second half. 

Jagger Cain added six points for Alexander, while Cam Houpt, Jeremiah Clark and Zach Barnhouse each scored four points. 

Evan Brown led Wellston with 19 points, while Cyan Ervin added 17 points. 

Alexander's next game is scheduled for Tuesday at New Lexington. 


