ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans made the most of their first game in a week.
Ellie Day hit a walk-off single, allowing Alexander to defeat Amanda-Clearcreek 4-3 on Friday.
The game was tied at 3-3 when Erin Scurlock hit a lead-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Spartans first tried to win the game with a bunt off the bat of Audrey Ross.
Aces pitcher Paige Alford fielded the ball and threw home, where Scurlock was tagged out on a close play at the plate.
The play was a setback for the Spartans, but they would overcome it. Ross went to second on the bunt play, and eventually found herself at third base with two outs after Micaela Moat's ground ball.
That brought Day to the plate, and the freshman delivered her game-winning single, allowing the Spartans to celebrate on the field.
Alexander moves to 10-9 on the season, ending a five-game losing streak.
The Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
The first two batters drew walks, bringing Scurlock to the plate. She got behind in the count 0-2, but still sent a shot over the left-center field fence for a 3-0 lead.
The Aces tied the game with three runs in the third thanks to two hits, two Alexander errors and a walk.
Brooke Casto pitched a complete game in the win for Alexander, allowing seven hits.
Day had three of Alexander's 10 hits. Jadyn Mace and Scurlcok each added two hits.
Alexander is scheduled to play at Minford on Monday, at Eastern on Wednesday and home against Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
The Spartans then travel to Portsmouth West on Friday for a Division III sectional championship game.
