NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes enjoyed a big year on the volleyball court, and senior Madison Deeter played an unselfish role in that success.
After graduating a pair of middle hitters a year ago, Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken needed someone to fill one of those roles.
When Dicken turned to Deeter, the senior was ready for the challenge.
“Madison has improved so much in the last year,” Dicken said. “Honestly, she played out of position in the middle for us this season. She’s more of a natural outside hitter, but she met the challenge head on and really excelled for us.”
Deeter will now take her talents down the road, as she signed to play volleyball at Hocking College.
Deeter recently held a signing day ceremony inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
“Signing day was an awesome experience,” Deeter said. “If someone asked me where I would be when I was a freshman, I wouldn’t have imagined being as far as I am today. Being able to have my family there to watch me was very special to me.”
Deeter said she’s always wanted to continue her volleyball career once she was done at the high school level.
“Playing in college has always been a goal for me ever since I started playing,” she said. “Volleyball was always a sport I enjoyed playing, being able to make new friends on and off the court.”
Deeter said she plans to study nursing while at Hocking College.
Her visits and interactions with the Hocking College coaching staff helped make her decision to play an easy one.
“I visited Hocking College and everyone was very nice and helpful,” she said. “Any question I asked they would answer. What led me to play at Hocking was that I went and met the team and coaches and the environment was just happy and fun.”
Deeter was a third-team District 13 selection for the Buckeyes. She helped Nelsonville-York go 19-6, including 9-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
“Playing at Nelsonville has taught me so much,” Deeter said. “It has taught me so much about volleyball.”
The Buckeyes’ regular season was highlighted by a five-set win on Sept. 17 over eventual league champion Vinton County. The thrilling victory ended a 22-game league winning streak for Vinton County.
Nelsonville-York went on to win a second consecutive Division III sectional title with a 3-0 win over Portsmouth.
“My favorite memory at Nelsonville was making new friends and building a family with my team, and cracking open that cold can of mountain dew after winning sectionals,” Deeter said.
The Buckeyes were also able to defeat North Adams in a district semifinal, advancing to the district finals for the first time since 2015.
“I am very proud of my team,” Deeter said. “I feel like we all grew together to make a family and talk out there on the court.”
It was also Nelsonville-York’s most successful season on the volleyball court since the 2014 team also went 19-6 with a district runner-up finish.
“Our setter Madison Booth was a big part of the team,” Deeter said. “She was always the one to make the plays. Definitely going to miss having such an amazing setter. These last four years of playing volleyball my senior year was very special to me and I tried to make it as fun as I could.”
Deeter also said a lot of people helped get her to where she is today.
“I would like to thank my mom and dad (Marty and Rick Deeter) for helping me get to where I’m at today,” she said. “My coaches for pushing me. And most of all I would like to say a big thank you to my team. My team has always picked me up when I’m having a bad day or just a bad play.”
Dicken said he enjoyed having Deeter on the court the last two years, and is looking forward to seeing her career progress at Hocking College.
“She always brings a positive attitude to the gym and I look for her to do great things at Hocking College,” Dicken said. “We will miss her tremendously at Nelsonville-York, but can’t wait to see her take the floor for the Hawks.”
