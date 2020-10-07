ALBANY — Getting a Division I team to Albany is a tough task; dominating said D-1 squad can be even tougher.
But on Tuesday evening, the Alexander Spartans were processing high octane both on offense and defense, dropping the Logan Chieftans 6-0.
As one of the rare upper division teams in this part of the state, Ian Riddlebarger’s Chieftains have had to face a plateful of upper division teams this season, nine to be exact. The Spartans were not to be an easy step down in class and came out firing from the get go.
Fewer than five minutes had passed when speedy sophomore Kyler D’Augustino blazed down the right flank and rocketed a pass into the middle of the box. No Spartan could get the final touch, however. A minute later, Austin Shield’s corner kick, the first of seven for the Spartans in the half, hooked up with Joe Trogdon. Trogdon’s shot forced Logan goalie Max Black into an athletic save.
The Spartans continued to mount attacks which led to difficult defensive clears which led to the rising number of corner kicks. Just after the halfway point, Shields nearly converted a set piece kick with Tyler Fritchley. The latter headed the ball on a high arc which would have been a counter, but Black went higher to snag the attempt.
D’Augustino also nearly went into the scoring column with a breakaway shortly thereafter. His hot rip to the strings was cleared away by a Black kick save.
With the unrelenting pressure, something had to give. And Fritchley was the Spartan on the spot. Shields worked a nice pass his way and the senior tapped the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Although the home boys kept up the attack, that was the only tally in the first half.
“We had our chances but could not get another ball in the net,” Kirk Crow said. “With a team like Logan, you have to be able to finish to keep the pressure on them. I think our defense did a great job. They only got one shot and it was kind of a surprise from the left side and off the bar.”
Any questions about the Spartans’ ability to ramp up the energy in the second half were quickly dispelled. Two minutes in, D’Augustino drove deep into the box and ripped a shot that Black was just able to bobble and parry. Shields jumped on the rebound but the Logan keeper corralled it.
The two would figure into the next two scores, though. Taking a free kick, Shields launched it towards the far right side. D’Augustino and Fritchley went up for the ball together and the sophomore was the one to head it into the webbing for his second marker of the night.
It only took twenty seconds for Alexander to manufacture the next tally. Shields worked an interception into a lead pass that D’Augustino got in stride. Skating though the defense, he drew Black off his line and parked the ball into the twine for the 3-0 lead.
The fourth goal of the night began with a Shields’ steal and pass to Preston Truax. Truax dribbled down the right side and sent the ball to D’Augustino charging down the middle. His rip was no contest for the defense and the keeper. He earned the hat trick for the match and the Spartans were up 4-0.
He also indirectly figured in the next score. He was taken down in the box for a penalty kick. Crow called on center defender Ethan Scott to take the freebie. Scott placed a perfect shot to the right corner for his first varsity goal, much to the delight of his teammates.
The 5-0 lead allowed Crow to substitute liberally but he kept his defense aware of Logan’s playmaker senior James Smith. Ethan Niedhart and TJ Vogt alternated marking the slick midfielder with Vogt drawing the majority of the battles. The Chieftan worked hard to dance through the Alexander defense but he could not get himself clear of Vogt to set up his team or get a good look at goal. The upshot was the twelve win of the season for the Spartans.
“This was a great team defensive effort tonight, there was great energy and we pounded at their goal practically all game. We got good work in the middle which led to Kyler’s hat trick and Austin’s three assists. At halftime, I told the team that we could send a message with a dominant second half, particularly for seeding, and they did it. We’ve played fourteen games and have ten shutouts, which ties the record from my senior year at Alexander. The team is well aware of that, I have to say.”
Alexander was schedule to face Parkersburg High on Saturday but the West Virginia team recently pulled out of the contest. If a replacement game cannot be scheduled, the Spartans’ next match will be on the road against long-time foe Unioto to end the regular season.
SCORING:
Alex 1 4 5
Logan 0 0 0
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 1st 10:06 1-0
Alex D’Augustino (Shields) 2nd 28:29 2-0
Alex ` D’Augustino (Shields) 2nd 28:04 3-0
Alex D’Augustino (Truax) 2nd 19:51 4-0
Alex Scott (PK) 2nd 18:14 5-0
