TUPPERS PLAINS — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes enjoyed another stellar defensive game in improving to 2-0 on the season.
The Buckeyes traveled to Meigs County and left with a 45-30 win over the Eastern Eagles on Monday.
Nelsonville-York held the Eagles to only 30 points just two days after holding Logan to 40 points in a season-opening victory.
Nelsonville-York led 13-8 after one quarter, 29-12 at halftime and 40-19 going to the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes forced Eastern into 21 turnovers, collecting 15 steals and blocking three shots.
Mackenzie Hurd led N-Y with 16 points in the win, adding eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.
Airah Lavy followed with 13 points and five steals for Nelsonville-York. Brooklyn Richards and Ashleigh Cantrell each scored six points in the win, while Alivia Speelman scored three points and Kalina Hernandez one point.
Hope Reed led Eastern with 10 points, while Juli Durst added six points. Sydney Reynolds and Jen Parker each scored five points, while Whitney Durst and Ella Carleton each scored two points.
The Buckeyes are off until hosting Miller on Monday.
