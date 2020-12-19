ALBANY — Alexander coach Jeff Skinner felt his Spartans might have gotten out-muscled in last Tuesday's 17-point home loss to the Meigs Marauders.
"I don't want to take anything away from Meigs, they were more rugged than us," he said. "It was probably the difference in the game."
The Spartans made up for that on Friday, successfully responding to their first on-the-court adversity of the season.
Alexander stymied Nelsonville-York all night, leading to a 66-39 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win in the Alley.
The Spartans (2-1, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) never trailed against the Buckeyes, building up a 16-4 lead after one quarter in the decisive victory.
Skinner said Alexander's defense has been a work-in-progress all season, but the results were all positive against Nelsonville-York (3-4, 0-3 TVC-Ohio).
"We came out a lot more active defensively than we did Tuesday night," he said. "We have been trying to fix our defense from day one and it's been a battle. We're starting at zero defensively and we're getting a little bit better every game, but probably the biggest thing was the energy that we came out with tonight."
That energy allowed Alexander's zone defense to hold Nelsonville-York to 34 percent shooting from the field (17 of 50), as all as grabbing 13 more rebounds (38-25) than the Buckeyes.
"We continued to work on our man fundamentals which only helps our zone be a little better," Skinner said. "I thought we finally got our man fundamentals to a point where we can maybe play a little bit of zone, and then the zone worked out a little bit better for us than what we thought."
Nelsonville-York never got going, making only 1 of 19 3-point attempts through the first three quarters and 5 of 28 for the game against that zone.
The Buckeyes faced deficits of 40-14 at halftime, and 57-21 after three quarters.
"You have to make shots and we didn't make any shots," Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said. "We didn't make a 3 in the first half. We only had four points at the end of the first quarter and 14 at halftime. We're averaging about 62 points a game coming in here — we didn't even have 15 points for the half. You're not going to beat anybody missing shots and turning the ball over."
Alexander was led by sophomore Kyler D'Augustino's 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
D'Augustino is Alexander's only returning player with experience, as the Spartans are relying on a lot of new faces.
Cam Houpt, a 6-foot-6 senior, has stepped into the starting rotation nicely so far. He contributed 14 points, three steals and two assists on Friday.
Senior Jeremiah Clark and sophomore Zach Barnhouse each scored eight points, with Barnhouse collecting seven rebounds to go with two blocks.
"Everybody has been super about doing what I ask," Skinner said. "They've had great attitudes and for Jeremiah and Cam to come out like that and play like that with limited varsity experience, it's really encouraging."
Jagger Cain also had five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while John Hobbs came off the bench to score five points. Jacob Phillips added five points, while TJ Vogt had two points and three assists.
"I'm not surprised," Skinner said. "It's just a matter of time of getting their feet wet and figuring out that game moves a little faster than the game they usually played in."
The Buckeyes were without senior Ethan Gail, who injured an ankle at Athens on Tuesday.
Gail leads N-Y in about every statistical category, and his absence was felt.
"It's tough playing here tonight without your leading scorer and your rebounder," Gabriel said. "It's our first game we had to play without him and it showed a lot tonight."
Skinner said he tried not to make too big of a deal with his players about Gail being out, but that it certainly impacted N-Y's strategy.
"Psychologically, you can psych yourself out thinking something is going to be easier than what it is," he said. "We certainly wish him a speedy recovery. That's a tough break for the Buckeyes because he has the ball in his hands probably 75 percent of the time. He's a big deal to them."
Nelsonville-York made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, winning the final fame 18-9. Drew Carter and Trevor Morrissey each scored 10 points, with Carter handing out five assists. Joe Tome added nine points while Keegan Swope had six points and five steals.
The Buckeyes host River Valley on Tuesday as they try to end a three-game losing streak before Christmas.
"We need to get that," Gabriel said. "That's a big game for us. It's a home game and we need to get back to .500, then work over break on some of these little things."
The Spartans will return to the court on Tuesday with a trip to Wellston.
It's been an interesting return to coaching already for Skinner, who won 112 games between the 2009-10 and 2015-16 seasons at Athens.
Alexander shut down its extracurricular activities out of precaution for two weeks before Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 virus spiking in Athens County.
Now back on the court and three games into the season, Skinner is finally getting a chance to coach at his alma mater. The 1982 graduate of Alexander High School feels right at home in the Alley.
"I'm very happy to be here," Skinner said. "I wish that all of our fans that are always used to coming to the Alexander games could come to the games, but maybe with some hope and a little bit of luck we're all be back to normal next year."
Alexander 66, Nelsonville-York 39
Nelsonville-York;4;10;7;18;—;39
Alexander;16;24;17;9;—;66
NELSONVILLE-YORK 39 (3-4, 0-3 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 4 0-0 10, Brayden McKee 1 0-0 2, Joe Tome 4 0-0 9, Keegan Swope 3 0-0 6, Trevor Morrissey 4 0-0 10, Trent Morrissey 0 0-0 0, Leighton Loge 1 0-0 2, Blayn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Nathan Martin 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 0-2 39; 3-point field goals: 5 (Carter, Trevor Morrissey 2 apiece, Tome 1)
ALEXANDER 66 (2-1, 2-1 TVC-Ohio)
Jagger Cain 2 0-0 5, Kyler D'Augustino 7 2-4 18, Cam Houpt 5 2-4 14, Jeremiah Clark 3 1-1 8, Zach Barnhouse 4 0-0 8, TJ Vogt 0 2-2 2, John Hobbs 2 1-2 5, Jacob Phillips 2 0-0 4, Landon Hornsby 1 0-0 2, Preston Truax 0 0-0 0, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 8-13 66; 3-point field goals: 6 (D'Augustino, Houpt 2 apiece, Cain, Clark 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 17-50 (.340), 3-point field goals 5-28 (.179); Alexander 26-51 (.510), 3-point field goals 6-15 (.400); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 0-2 (.000), Alexander 8-13 (.615); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 25 (McKee 6), Alexander 38 (D'Augustino 8); Assists — Nelsonville-York 11 (Carter 5), Alexander 10 (Vogt 3); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3 (McKee 2), Alexander 2 (Barnhouse 2); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 21, Alexander 22; Steals — Nelsonville-York 9 (Swope 5), Alexander 15 (D'Augustino 4); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 11, Alexander 10; JV game — Nelsonville-York 36, Alexander 19
