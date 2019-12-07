CHILLICOTHE — It was only the first game, but the Alexander Spartans' defense was nearly perfect on Friday.
The Spartans were relentless on the defensive end, starting 1-0 with a 48-28 victory at Southeastern.
Alexander was in a tight game at halftime, leading 28-25, but the Panthers found offense hard to come by in the second half.
The Spartans allowed only five points in the third quarter, and just a single free throw in the fourth.
Alexander would lead 35-27 after three quarter, and overall won the second half 23-6.
Southeastern falls to 0-2 on the season.
The Spartans relied on their 6-foot-10 senior center Caleb Terry in the third quarter. He scored seven of his 17 points in that frame to help Alexander pull away.
Freshman Kyler D'Augustino made the most of his first varsity game. He was in the starting lineup and responded with 17 points.
D'Augustino gave the Spartans another shooter, as he made three 3-pointers. He scored eight points in the second quarter, then six more in the fourth to help close out the win.
J.K. Kearns had four points for Alexander, while Kaleb Easley added three points. Tyler Schaller, Cam Houpt and Luke Chapman each scored two points, while Lukas Markins added a point.
Aiden Estep led the Panthers with 10 points. Derek Wheeler added seven points.
Alexander will open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Tuesday with a game at Wellston.
Alexander 48, Southeastern 28
Alexander;13;12;10;13;—;48
Southeastern;9;13;5;1;—;28
ALEXANDER 48 (1-0)
Lukas Markins 0 1-2 1, J.K. Kearns 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Easley 1 1-3 3, Trey Schaller 1 0-0 2, Kyler D'Augustino 7 0-0 17, Colby Carsey 0 0-0 0, Cam Houpt 1 0-0 2, Isaac York 0 0-0 0, Luke Chapman 1 0-0 2, Caleb Terry 7 3-7 17; TOTALS 20 5-12 48; 3-point field goals: 3 (D'Augustino 3)
SOUTHEASTERN 28 (0-2)
Aaron Evans 0 1-2 1, Derek Wheeler 3 0-0 7, Luke Corcorian 0 0-0 0, Logan Mason 0 0-0 0, Aaron Gillum 0 1-2 1, Parker George 2 0-0 5, Jacob Lenox 0 0-0 0, Aiden Estep 4 0-0 10, Cameron Hall 2 0-0 4, Ethan Carroll 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Morta 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 11 2-4 28 3-point field goals: 4 (Estep 2, Wheeler, George 1 apiece)
