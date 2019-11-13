As if my fast-approaching 50th birthday weren’t enough, all I need do now to feel old is to turn on the NFL network on Sunday afternoon.
It’s like watching someone play pinball. Points are near the all-time high set in 2013 and nearly toppled last season. The Baltimore Ravens piled up 643 yards in their season-opening win in Miami. The Los Angeles Rams gained over 500 yards against Tampa Bay and lost, 55-40.
The games are exciting enough, I suppose, but I’m a fan of defense. I enjoy games like last year’s Super Bowl, where every yard is fought for and every point is precious. Shoot-outs, in which the proverbial team that has the ball last wins, and the numbers they produce, look and sound like fingernails on a chalkboard to me.
For the dozen or so millennials who still get your sports news in this format, it wasn’t always this way. There was a time when defenses dominated, and one doesn’t have to go back to leather helmets and the single wing to remember it.
The year was 1977.
Before I go any further, let me be clear: I am certainly not advocating that professional football return to this, or any, bygone era. The game is safer now than ever before, and that’s a great thing. I watched live as Sammy White’s helmet went flying off his head after a hit by Jack Tatum in Super Bowl XI, and I heard about Tatum’s hit two years later, during a pre-season game, no less, that left Darryl Stingley permanently paralyzed. I have seen the tape of Glen Edwards’ full-speed, blind-side double forearm to the head of John Gilliam in an earlier Super Bowl.
No one of good conscience wants to hear of Hall-of-Famers now unable to pull themselves out of bed in the morning, or of them living under bridges, addicted to painkillers and/or unaware of their own identities.
But, as a statistics geek, I still marvel at the numbers that were put up — or, more accurately, not put up — by NFL offenses in 1977. Looked at in the context of today’s game, it was defense nirvana.
Consider:
There were 25 shutouts, including five during the first weekend alone.
Drew Pearson led the league with 870 receiving yards, as did Hall-of Famer Bob Griese with his 22 touchdown passes, and he needed six in a Thanksgiving Day contest against the St. Louis Cardinals to reach that modest total.
The Atlanta Falcons’ “Grits Blitz” defense surrendered less than 10 points per game, yet the team finished 7-7 because its offense generated less than 13 per contest.
The Buffalo Bills’ stable of running backs, which included (albeit the physically-diminished) O.J. Simpson, managed to score just one rushing touchdown all season.
Not to be outdone, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found the end zone a mere 11 times in their 14 games, and four of those touchdowns were defensive ones.
The Super Bowl, which pitted a Dallas Cowboys’ defense dubbed “Doomsday” and the Denver Broncos’ “Orange Crush” unit, featured eight turnovers in the first half.
1977 was the culmination of a decade’s worth of innovations on the defensive side of the football. It began with the zone defense, which had been invented decades before but had remained relatively simplistic since. By the 1970’s, however, teams had begun to experiment with deep zones, short zones, zones that overplayed one side of the field, and even combination defenses, with certain players dropping into zones and others locking up man-to-man on the same play.
But, the biggest problem for offenses was the development of defensive “packages” that started innocently enough with the “53” defense on Don Shula’s back-to-back Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphin teams of the early 70’s.
The “53” was named for the uniform number worn by linebacker Bob Matheson. Before its implementation, the same 11 players would line up for a defense on almost every snap, regardless of down-and-distance. Players would have to be able to stop the run and to cover the pass, and most were good at one but not the other. Shula, however, started keeping Matheson on the sideline on early downs, but when the opponent was facing a second-and-long or a third down, Matheson would then replace one of the Dolphins’ down linemen.
It was, essentially, the birth of the 3-4 defensive alignment, but Matheson was so rangy and athletic in coverage that he was more like an extra defensive back than a linebacker. Soon, teams were doing the same or even building on the concept, playing bigger linemen on early downs and rotating in coverage specialists and pass rushers in certain situations. Quarterbacks were now getting “nickel”-ed and “dime”-d to death, and offensive coordinators hadn’t had time to adapt.
There were also the rule differences from today’s game. For one, although defensive players were still only allowed to “chuck” a receiver once during their routes, that contact could come at any time — even 20 yards downfield — so long as the ball wasn’t in the air. Today, that contact is limited to within five yards of the line of scrimmage.
The result was that timing routes, so critical to modern passing offenses, didn’t exist. A quarterback couldn’t throw the ball to a spot, before a receiver made his break, because there was no way of knowing that the receiver wouldn’t be lying on the ground. One had to literally see an open target before attempting a throw.
The other major rule change affected pass blocking. In 1977, offensive linemen could not fully extend their arms to lock their elbows, nor could they open their hands to push defenders away. Imagine trying to block J.J. Watt or Khalil Mack while having to keep your elbows bent and your hands balled into fists. Yikes!
It’s little wonder, then, that the Cowboys’ Doomsday was able to record a sack for every eight times that an opposing quarterback dropped back to throw.
Alas, nothing lasts forever, and the league decided the following spring that its television product depended on points being scored, so the aforementioned rule changes were proposed and approved. Ironically, one of the men that sat on the competition committee was Shula, who many speculate was trying to curb the dominance of Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain defense, and of its brutally physical cornerback Mel Blount, specifically (Shula, for his part, denies this urban legend).
Ten years passed before Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense and its signal-caller, Joe Montana, fully figured out how to exploit the changes, basing an entire passing philosophy on short, quick throws that extended the field horizontally instead of vertically. It was still another decade before the league saw the number of pass attempts surpass the number of rushing attempts over the course of an entire season, and yet another before the four-wide, spread-offense sets of today became commonplace.
Now, anyone under the age of 35 can’t remember the game being played any other way.
Yes, Virginia, there was a time when the game was different, but not too different. The year was 1977. It was the year that defense was king, and thankfully, even at almost 50, I am not yet so old that I can’t figure out how to pull up old videos on YouTube to prove it.
