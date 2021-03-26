All-District 13
Girls Basketball
Division I/II
First team
Player;School;Yr
Morgan Bentley;Vinton County;12
Abbie Smith;Warren;11
Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;11
Hannah Jacks;River Valley;12
Morgan Altenberger;Marietta;12
Maddy Petro;Gallia Academy;12
Second team
Player;Team;Yr
Myriah Davis;Vinton County;12
Avery Thompson;Logan;12
TJ Carpenter;Jackson;9
Olivia Alloway;Warren;12
Tegan Bartoe;Vinton County;11
Special Mention
Player;Team;Yr
Brooklin Harris;Logan;11
Adi Hill;Marietta;12
Katelyn Webb;Jackson;11
Mattie Walburn;Jackson;9
Lauren Twyman;River Valley;11
Alexis Frazee;Warren;10
Ella Guthrie;Logan;12
Abbie Dicken;Logan;12
Jessica Smith;Marietta;12
Millie Ryan;Warren;10
Kesi Federspiel;Athens;11
Most Valuable Player — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County
Coach of Year — Rod Bentley Vinton County
Division III
First team
Player;Team;Yr
Addi Dillow;Coal Grove;12
Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;11
Tomi Hinkle;Fairland;10
Paige Tolson;Federal Hocking;12
Maddie Ward;Chesapeake;12
Kaleigh Murphy;Coal Grove;11
Second team
Player;Team;Yr
Chloe Chambers;Oak Hill;11
Bree Allen;Fairland;9
Emma Marshall;Fairland;12
Jadyn Mace;Alexander;12
Airah Lavy;Nelsonville-York;9
Special Mention
Player;Team;Yr
Abbey Hicks;Coal Grove;11
Evan Williams;Ironton;10
Kara Meeks;Alexander;11
Blake Anderson;Chesapeake;12
Kylie Tabler;Federal Hocking;12
Brennah Jarvis;Federal Hocking;11
Brooke Howard;Oak Hill;11
Kylee Bruce;Fairland;9
Karmen Bruton;South Point;11
Lauren Cheatham;Wellston;9
Player of the Year — Addi Dillow, Coal Grove
Coach of the Year — Rick Roach, Coal Grove
Divison IV
First team
Player;Team;Yr
Briana Orsborne;Trimble;11
Cara Taylor;Waterford;11
Jayne Six;Trimble;11
Mackenzie Suprano;Waterford;11
Curstin Giffin;Belpre;12
Emily Young;Trimble;11
Second team
Player;Team;Yr
Bella Whaley;Ironton St Joe;11
Halee Williams;Belpre;11
Desiree Simpson;Symmes Valley;9
Mogan Lyons;Symmes Valley;9
Laikyn Imler;Trimble;11
Special Mention
Player;Team;Yr
Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;11
Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;10
Riley Schwiekert;Waterford;12
Macie Saunders;South Gallia;9
Tori Triplett;South Gallia;9
Kayla Evans;Southern;11
Alayna Jones;Waterford;12
Most Valuable Player — Briana Orsborne, Trimble
Coach of Year — Joe Richards Trimble
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.