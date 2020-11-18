Division 1
Offensive Player of the Year — Maddy Muntz, Marietta
Defensive Player of the Year & District All Star Representative — Sydney Wright, Marietta
Coach of the Year — Ron Kidder, Marietta
First Team
Sophie Evans, Marietta; Tabitha Eveland, Logan; Ella Guthrie, Logan
Second Team
Jenna Wilson, Logan; Grace Wojcik, Marietta; McKenzie Wright, Marietta
Third Team
Emily Arnold, Marietta; Brynn Parks, Logan
Honorable Mention
Kate Evans, Marietta; Cailin Cook Porter, Logan
Division 2
Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Defensive Players of the Year — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy
Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County
District 13 All-Star Representative — Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy
First Team
Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kaycee Perkins, Jackson; Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Kloe Zink, Jackson
Second Team
Hannah Durst, Meigs; Kesi Federspiel, Athens; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Halle Hughes, Jackson; Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County; Mikenzi Pope, River Valley; Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy
Third Team
Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren; Madison Hall, River Valley; Sydney Hughes, Jackson; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Malerie Stanley, River Valley
Division 3
Offensive Player of the Year — Samantha LaFon, Ironton
Defensive Player of the Year & Senior All Star Representative — Karysn Raines, Alexander
Coaches of the Year — Natailie Lucas, Alexander; Wayne Dicken — Nelsonville York; Brandi Lanning, Reedsville Eastern
First Team
Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Devin Forest, Ironton; Addi Dillow, Dawson Bryant; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander; Kalei Ngumire, Fairland; Sydney Sanders, Reedsville Eastern
Second Team
Kameren Arden, Ironton; Olivia Barber, Reedsville Eastern; Gracie Damron, Dawson Bryant; Alexis Johnson, South Point; Kamryn Karr, Wellston; Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York; Brooklynn Roland, Fairland; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake
Third Team
Jenna Chadwelll, Reedsville Eastern, Madison Deeter, Nelsonville-York; Abbe Kiritsy, Fairland; Kaleigh Murphy, Dawson Bryant; Brielle Newland, Reedsville Eastern; Erin Scurlock, Alexander; Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking; Evan Williams, Ironton
Honorable Mention
Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Danielle Akers, Rock Hill; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hallee Chapman, Federal Hocking; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York; Jaidyn Griffith, Dawson Bryant; Lexie Grissett, Alexander; Camille Hall, South Point; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Gracie Hunt, Rock Hill; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland; Sydney Markel, South Point; Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill; Megan Maxon, Reedsville Eastern; Kylie Montgomery, Dawson Bryant; Mikinzi Ollom, Federal Hocking; Lainey Parker, Rock Hill; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake; Jenna Roberts, South Point; Jada Rogers, Ironton; Madison Wilson, Fairland; MeganWroblewski, Chesapeake
Division 4
Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble
Senior District All Star Representative, Riley Schweikart, Waterford
Coaches of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble; Kim Hupp, Racine Southern
Most Memorable and Honorable Player Award — Jordan Hardwick
First Team
Alaina Boyden, Miller; Josie Crabtree, Miller; EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley; Jacie Orsborne, Trimble; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford
Second Team
Kayla Evans, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Briana Orsborne, Trimble; Lily Roberts, Waterford; Halee Williams, Belpre
Third Team
Olivia Dishon, Miller; Kylie Gheen, Southern; Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre; Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Cassidy Roderus, Southern
Honorable Mention
Kassidy Chaney, Souther; Bella Cochran, South Gallia; Emma Hodgson, Belpre; Natalie Johnson, South Gallia; Alyssa Kiefer, Miller; Sam McGee, Belpre; Jessi Rutt, South Gallia; Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley
