Division 1

Offensive Player of the Year — Maddy Muntz, Marietta

Defensive Player of the Year & District All Star Representative — Sydney Wright, Marietta

Coach of the Year — Ron Kidder, Marietta

First Team

Sophie Evans, Marietta; Tabitha Eveland, Logan; Ella Guthrie, Logan

Second Team

Jenna Wilson, Logan; Grace Wojcik, Marietta; McKenzie Wright, Marietta

Third Team

Emily Arnold, Marietta; Brynn Parks, Logan

Honorable Mention

Kate Evans, Marietta; Cailin Cook Porter, Logan

Division 2

Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Defensive Players of the Year — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy

Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County

District 13 All-Star Representative — Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy

First Team

Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kaycee Perkins, Jackson; Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Kloe Zink, Jackson

Second Team

Hannah Durst, Meigs; Kesi Federspiel, Athens; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Halle Hughes, Jackson; Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County; Mikenzi Pope, River Valley; Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy

Third Team

Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren; Madison Hall, River Valley; Sydney Hughes, Jackson; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Malerie Stanley, River Valley

Division 3

Offensive Player of the Year — Samantha LaFon, Ironton

Defensive Player of the Year & Senior All Star Representative — Karysn Raines, Alexander

Coaches of the Year — Natailie Lucas, Alexander; Wayne Dicken — Nelsonville York; Brandi Lanning, Reedsville Eastern 

First Team

Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Devin Forest, Ironton; Addi Dillow, Dawson Bryant; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander; Kalei Ngumire, Fairland; Sydney Sanders, Reedsville Eastern 

Second Team

Kameren Arden, Ironton; Olivia Barber, Reedsville Eastern; Gracie Damron, Dawson Bryant; Alexis Johnson, South Point; Kamryn Karr, Wellston; Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York; Brooklynn Roland, Fairland; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake

Third Team

Jenna Chadwelll, Reedsville Eastern, Madison Deeter, Nelsonville-York; Abbe Kiritsy, Fairland; Kaleigh Murphy, Dawson Bryant; Brielle Newland, Reedsville Eastern; Erin Scurlock, Alexander; Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking; Evan Williams, Ironton

Honorable Mention

Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Danielle Akers, Rock Hill; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hallee Chapman, Federal Hocking; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York; Jaidyn Griffith, Dawson Bryant; Lexie Grissett, Alexander; Camille Hall, South Point; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Gracie Hunt, Rock Hill; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland; Sydney Markel, South Point; Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill; Megan Maxon, Reedsville Eastern; Kylie Montgomery, Dawson Bryant; Mikinzi Ollom, Federal Hocking; Lainey Parker, Rock Hill; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake; Jenna Roberts, South Point; Jada Rogers, Ironton; Madison Wilson, Fairland; MeganWroblewski, Chesapeake

Division 4

Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble

Senior District All Star Representative, Riley Schweikart, Waterford

Coaches of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble; Kim Hupp, Racine Southern 

Most Memorable and Honorable Player Award — Jordan Hardwick

First Team

Alaina Boyden, Miller; Josie Crabtree, Miller; EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley; Jacie Orsborne, Trimble; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford

Second Team

Kayla Evans, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Briana Orsborne, Trimble; Lily Roberts, Waterford; Halee Williams, Belpre

Third Team

Olivia Dishon, Miller; Kylie Gheen, Southern; Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre; Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Cassidy Roderus, Southern

Honorable Mention

Kassidy Chaney, Souther; Bella Cochran, South Gallia; Emma Hodgson, Belpre; Natalie Johnson, South Gallia; Alyssa Kiefer, Miller; Sam McGee, Belpre; Jessi Rutt, South Gallia; Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley


