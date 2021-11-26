District 13 Volleyball
Division 1
Offensive Player of the Year — Ella Guthrie, Logan
Defensive Player of the Year — Anna Ritter, Marietta
All star rep — Maddy Muntz, Marietta
Coach of the Year — Ron Kidder, Marietta
First Team
Natalie Pierce, Logan
Emily Arnold, Marietta
Sophie Evans, Marietta
2nd Team:
Brynn Parks, Logan
Grace Wojcik, Marietta
Kate Evans, Marietta
3rd Team:
Kylie Culbertson, Logan
Honorable Mention
Emaurice McKinney, Logan
Division 2
Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Def POY — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
All star rep — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County
1st team
Sydney Smith, Vinton County
Harper Bennett, Athens
Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy
Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy
Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County
Kaydee Brown, Jackson
Mallory Hawley, Meigs
Layken Mullins, Athens
2nd team
Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy
Bailee Toadvine, Athens
Madison Hall, River Valley
Kelly Jackson, Warren
Lacy Ward, Vinton County
Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy
Ava Williams, Athens
Sydney Hughes, Jackson
3rd team
Gracee Goodwin, Warren
Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren
Bailey Davis, Athens
Riley Bradley, River Valley
Leah Roberts, River valley
Jalyn Short, Gallia Academy
Division 3
Offensive Player of the Year — Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York
Defensive Player of the Year — Evan Williams, Ironton
Coach of the Year — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York
Coaches Achievement Award — Brandi Lanning, Eastern
1st Team:
Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York
Lexi Grissett, Alexander
Kalei Ngumire, Fairland
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake
Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Gracie Damron, Coal Grove
Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking
Jlynn Risner, Rock Hill
2nd Team:
Macey Jordan, Alexander
Camille Hall, South Point
Brielle Newland, Eastern
Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York
Alyssa Burcham, Fairland
Jada Rogers, Ironton
Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill
Alexis Johnson, South Point
3rd Team:
Sadie Henry, Wellston
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill
Megan Maxon, Eastern
Kyleigh Montgomery, Coal Grove
Emma Edwards, Eastern
Baylee Howell, Oak Hill
Kamryn Karr, Wellston
Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake
Honorable Mention:
Juli Durst, Eastern
Sydney Reynolds, Eastern
Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York
Brooklyn Lovejoy, Fairland
Brooklyn Rowland, Fairland
Jordan Spencer, Fairland
Olivia Perkins, South Point
Maddy Evans, South Point
Kimrie Staley, South Point
Jordan Howard, Oak Hill
Chloe Potter, Oak Hill
Kelsie Fraley, Coal Grove
Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove
Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake
Emily Duncan, Chesapeake
Robin Isaacs, Chesapeake
Lola Hankins, Rock Hill
Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill
Grace Hunter, Rock Hill
Graycie Brammer, Ironton
Teegan Carpenter, Ironton
Lydia Freeman, Ironton
Division 4
Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Senior District All Star Representative — Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble
Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble
Coaches Achievement Award — Kim Barker, Waterford
First Team
Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley
Jacie Orsborne, Trimble
Cara Taylor, Waterford
Lily Roberts, Waterford
Briana Orsborne, Trimble
Cassidy Roderus, Southern
Halee Williams, Belpre
Second Team
Adelynn Stevens, Trimble
Avery Wagner, Waterford
Jace Agriesti, Miller
Kassidy Chaney, Southern
Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia
Desiree Simpson, Symes Valley
Lilly Franchino, Waterford
Third Team
Mackenzie Pottmeyer, Waterford
Alyssa Kieffer, Miller
Kylee Jenkins, Symes Valley
Sam McGee, Belpre
Shelby Stover, Miller
Lila Cooper, Southern
Ellen Weaver, South Gallia
Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley
Honorable Mention
Jayden Agriesti, Miller
Mary Beth Back, Symmes Valley
