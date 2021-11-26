District 13 Volleyball 

Division 1

Offensive Player of the Year — Ella Guthrie, Logan

Defensive Player of the Year — Anna Ritter, Marietta

All star rep — Maddy Muntz, Marietta

Coach of the Year — Ron Kidder, Marietta

First Team

Natalie Pierce, Logan

Emily Arnold, Marietta

Sophie Evans, Marietta

2nd Team:

Brynn Parks, Logan

Grace Wojcik, Marietta

Kate Evans, Marietta

3rd Team:

Kylie Culbertson, Logan

Honorable Mention

Emaurice McKinney, Logan

Division 2

Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Def POY — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

All star rep — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County

1st team 

Sydney Smith, Vinton County

Harper Bennett, Athens

Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy

Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy

Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County

Kaydee Brown, Jackson

Mallory Hawley, Meigs

Layken Mullins, Athens

2nd team 

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy

Bailee Toadvine, Athens

Madison Hall, River Valley

Kelly Jackson, Warren

Lacy Ward, Vinton County

Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy

Ava Williams, Athens

Sydney Hughes, Jackson

3rd team 

Gracee Goodwin, Warren

Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren

Bailey Davis, Athens

Riley Bradley, River Valley

Leah Roberts, River valley

Jalyn Short, Gallia Academy

Division 3

Offensive Player of the Year — Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York

Defensive Player of the Year — Evan Williams, Ironton

Coach of the Year — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York

Coaches Achievement Award — Brandi Lanning, Eastern

1st Team:

Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York

Lexi Grissett, Alexander

Kalei Ngumire, Fairland

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake

Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Gracie Damron, Coal Grove

Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking

Jlynn Risner, Rock Hill

2nd Team:

Macey Jordan, Alexander

Camille Hall, South Point

Brielle Newland, Eastern

Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York

Alyssa Burcham, Fairland

Jada Rogers, Ironton

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill

Alexis Johnson, South Point

3rd Team:

Sadie Henry, Wellston

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill

Megan Maxon, Eastern

Kyleigh Montgomery, Coal Grove

Emma Edwards, Eastern

Baylee Howell, Oak Hill

Kamryn Karr, Wellston

Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake

Honorable Mention:

Juli Durst, Eastern

Sydney Reynolds, Eastern

Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York

Brooklyn Lovejoy, Fairland

Brooklyn Rowland, Fairland

Jordan Spencer, Fairland

Olivia Perkins, South Point

Maddy Evans, South Point

Kimrie Staley, South Point

Jordan Howard, Oak Hill

Chloe Potter, Oak Hill

Kelsie Fraley, Coal Grove

Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove

Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake

Emily Duncan, Chesapeake

Robin Isaacs, Chesapeake

Lola Hankins, Rock Hill

Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill

Grace Hunter, Rock Hill

Graycie Brammer, Ironton

Teegan Carpenter, Ironton

Lydia Freeman, Ironton

Division 4

Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Senior District All Star Representative — Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble

Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble

Coaches Achievement Award — Kim Barker, Waterford

First Team

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Jacie Orsborne, Trimble

Cara Taylor, Waterford

Lily Roberts, Waterford

Briana Orsborne, Trimble

Cassidy Roderus, Southern 

Halee Williams, Belpre

Second Team

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble

Avery Wagner, Waterford

Jace Agriesti, Miller

Kassidy Chaney, Southern 

Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia

Desiree Simpson, Symes Valley

Lilly Franchino, Waterford

Third Team

Mackenzie Pottmeyer, Waterford

Alyssa Kieffer, Miller

Kylee Jenkins, Symes Valley

Sam McGee, Belpre

Shelby Stover, Miller

Lila Cooper, Southern 

Ellen Weaver, South Gallia

Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley

Honorable Mention

Jayden Agriesti, Miller

Mary Beth Back, Symmes Valley


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.