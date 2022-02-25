PIKETON — Trimble coach Joe Richards clipped the final piece of the net at Piketon High School, turned to the crowd and spun it in the air, letting out a celebratory scream.
"This is one of my top two, three, four moments in my life," Richards said. "The girls are a tribute to that. I love them so much and they deserve this."
The Tomcats finally broke through the distich final round, beating South Webster 62-47 in a Division IV Southeast District championship game on Friday.
The No. 1 seeded Tomcats are in the regional tournament for the first since 2006 after avenging a regular season loss to the No. 4 Jeeps.
"It's just amazing," Trimble senior Jayne Six said. "This hasn't happened in 16 years. It's just a great day for Trimble girls' basketball."
Six had the game of her life, scoring a career-high 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting with 15 rebounds.
South Webster (19-5) had no answer in the post for the 6-foot-2 Six.
"What a game she played," Richards said. "Very proud of her, very proud of the whole team."
The Tomcats felt the disappointment of losing in the district finals the last two seasons, both defeats coming to Peebles.
Trimble trailed 30-26 early in the third quarter, then outscored South Webster 36-17 the rest of the way.
"That's about as well as we can play," Richards said. "One through 12, the entire coaching staff, I thought we had a hell of a game plan and I thought the girls executed it to perfection. It starts with them."
The Tomcats limited the production of South Webster standout Bri Claxon. The senior scored 36 points in the Jeeps' 58-56 win in Glouster on Jan. 22.
Claxon was limited to 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting with two assists in the rematch. She was held to four points in the second half, with Laikyn Imler and Riley Campbell providing the defense.
"Our game plan to sit out in the paint help Laikyn or Riley out and it went from there," Richards said. "But (Imler) did an outstanding job tonight, unbelievable.
"I can't believe she only scored four points in the second half," he continued. "That's unheard of. That's great defense, team defense."
The Tomcats (21-4) took control of the contest in the third quarter.
Tied at 33-33, Six scored inside and the Tomcats never lost that lead.
Emily Young followed with a put-back basket, then Jaylee Orsborne scored on a steal and fast-break layup. She was fouled and made the free throw for a 40-33 lead with 4:03 left.
The Jeeps argued for a kicked ball on Orsborne's three-point play to no avail, and never seemed to recover after Six's three-point play completed a 10-0 run for a 43-33 Trimble lead.
"We made that little run, we got them a little flustered," Richards said. "Our girls I thought continued to play. That's what we talked about every timeout, don't let off the gas pedal. A 10-point lead could evaporate quickly."
Six scored 10 points in the third quarter, a frame Trimble won 20-8. The Tomcats led 46-35 when Young assisted on Six's field goal in the closing seconds.
Six continued her domination in the fourth quarter, scoring six of the Tomcats' first seven points to push the lead to 53-38 with 5:10 left.
"One thing that the coaches told me to do, keep my composure," Six said. "Pump fake, keep my head up and just go up strong and that's what I did. It seemed to work."
It was redemption too for Six, who was held to six points in the regular season loss to South Webster.
South Webster's 5-foot-11 senior Faith Maloney got in foul trouble trying to match up with Six.
Maloney finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists, but saw her minutes limited due to the fouls.
"One thing I learned from playing her the first time is she goes for the block," Six said. "Last time that really hurt me, but now I was going to get that pump fake in there, get her off her feet. Then I went up either making the basket or getting fouled."
The Jeeps never got any momentum in the fourth quarter. The Tomcats were on a 12-1 run to lead 56-38 after two Six free throws with 4:14 to play.
The Tomcats knew they had the game wrapped up with Briana Orsborne scored on a breakaway for a 62-45 lead in the final minute.
Richards signaled for a timeout, and he said afterwards he wanted the players to have that moment of celebration.
"Those girls deserved that standing ovation," Richards said. "That's why I (called the timeout). That was awesome in that huddle, telling them they were going to be district champions. They deserved it. It was pretty awesome."
Richards had a big hug for his brother, assistant coach Jason Richards, as the clock hit all zeros. The Tomcats had been close the last two years, but had to watch another team cut down the nets.
Not this year, as the Tomcats advanced to the Sweet 16 of Division IV.
"It means so much," Six said. "Our last two years we just fell short. We've been working on this for 10 years and it just feels amazing to finally get to this point. It's just such an amazing feeling."
Briana Orsborne set the tone with nine first-quarter points, finishing with 13 in the game to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Her sister, freshman Jaylee Orsborne scored 10 points — all coming in the second half — with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Young added five points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in the win. Imler had four points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Tomcats will play on Thursday in the Division IV regional semifinals at Pickerington North High School at 6 p.m.
They will face either Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans or Monroe Central, as those teams are scheduled to play Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Tomcats exorcized a lot of demons on Friday, not only claiming the district title but doing so against the Jeeps. Trimble lost in the regional volleyball tournament last fall to most of the same South Webster players they saw on the basketball court.
This time it was the Tomcats' day to cut down the nets and move onto the next round.
"Great crowd tonight," Richards said. "I hope everyone from Glouster, Ohio is closing up shop because we'll play at 6 o'clock Thursday and by god they better follow us."
Trimble 62, South Webster 47
South Webster;17;10;8;12;—;47
Trimble;16;10;20;16;—;62
SOUTH WEBSTER 47 (19-5)
Faith Maloney 4 0-0 8, Bri Claxon 7 0-0 17, Bella Claxon 0 3-4 3, Skylar Zimmerman 3 0-0 8, Riley Raynard 2 0-0 6, Kerith Wright 2 0-0 5, Makayla Raynard 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 3-4 47; 3-point field goals: 8 (Bri Claxon 3, Zimmerman, Raynard 2 apiece, Wright 1)
TRIMBLE 62 (21-4)
Jaylee Orsborne 2 5-8 10, Laikyn Imler 2 0-0 4, Briana Orsborne 6 0-0 13, Emily Young 2 0-0 5, Jayne Six 11 7-9 29, Lydia Beha 0 1-2 1, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 13-19 62; 3-point field goals: 3 (Jaylee Orsborne, Briana Orsborne, Young 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Webster 18-57 (.316), 3-point field goals 8-22 (.364), Trimble 23-52 (.442), 3-point field goals 3-12 (.250); Free throws — South Webster 3-4 (.750), Trimble 13-19 (.684); Rebounds — South Webster 27 (Maloney 10), Trimble 46 (Six 15); Assists — South Webster 8 (Maloney, Bri Claxon, Zimmerman 2 apiece); Trimble 13 (Young 4); Blocks — South Webster 3, Trimble 6 (Young 4); Turnovers — South Webster 12, Trimble 16; Steals — 11 (Maloney 5), Trimble 8 (Briana Orsborne 3); Team fouls — South Webster 18, Trimble 10.
