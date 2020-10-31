CHILLICOTHE — The Trimble Tomcats were good the previous two volleyball seasons.
Trimble combined to win 29 games and a pair of sectional titles in 2018 and 2019.
Laikyn Imler said her group of hungry 'Cats wanted more, so they put in the work.
"What we work on in practice — the fundamentals, little things like covering, talking to each other, calling things out," the junior outside hitter said. "Just coming together as a team."
The hard work has paid off for the Tomcats, and the most successful season in school history will continue at least another week.
No. 2 Trimble rolled past No. 3 Waterford in a 3-0 sweep on Saturday in a Division IV district final at Southeastern High School.
The Tomcats are district champions for the first time ever after the 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 triumph over the Wildcats.
"Our past two years we've gotten beat out in district semifinals and we've worked since June for this," Imler said. "This is one of the goals we set at the beginning of the season and I think it means a lot to us."
The Tomcats (21-4) were swept aside by Notre Dame in the district semifinals each of the last two years. Now, Trimble was able to hoist the district championship trophy without yet losing a set in the tournament after their third consecutive sweep.
This coming after Trimble won its first ever outright league title in the regular season. It's also a likely bet that the 21 wins is a program record as well.
It all left head coach Shelly Lackey nearly at a loss for words on how to describe the group's success.
"I don't even know what to say about this group of girls," Lackey said. "They are no drama. They'll let your yes be yes, your no be no. They are, 'push me hard enough to make me good so I can do it on my own.'"
It was fitting that the Tomcats had to get by Waterford yet again. The Wildcats had won the last seven Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division titles before losing twice in the regular season to Trimble.
Given a third chance, Waterford still couldn't solve the Tomcats. The Wildcats close the season with an impressive 18-4 record, but lost nine of their 10 sets against Trimble.
"We knew some of their strengths and their weaknesses, playing them two times already," Imler said. "Waterford's usually one of the top teams in the league. We knew it would be a tough team to play, especially playing them three times. I think we worked harder for it."
It was another masterpiece of a game for Imler. She finished with 18 kills and four aces. She had 54 kills in the three wins against Waterford.
Trimble also had six kills apiece from Faith Handley, Briana Orsborne and Adelynn Stevens. Riley Campbell had four kills and Jacie Orsborne dished out 35 assists, as the Tomcats proved again they have multiple weapons after Imler.
The Wildcats were able to hang tough with the Tomcats in each of the first two sets, only to see the Tomcats eventually surge ahead.
Trimble trailed 17-15 in the opening set before closing strong. Handley served up a run, her two aces putting the Tomcats up 21-17.
Waterford was within 22-20 after Riley Schweikert's kill, but Imler answered with her own kill.
Briana Orsborne put down the final spike, giving Trimble the 25-21 victory.
The Tomcats continued to devastate Waterford at every turn in the second set. This time, the Wildcats enjoyed a 14-12 lead before Trimble pushed ahead.
The Tomcats ripped off eight points in a row, with Imler serving up four aces in a row at one point, to lead 20-14.
Handley and Stevens collected the final two kills, Trimble going ahead 2-0 in the match after the 25-17 win.
The third set never saw the Wildcats get any closer, as Trimble led 6-2 early.
Waterford coach Kim Barker used her second and final timeout of the set after Briana Orsborne's big kill on an over ball lifted the Tomcats to a 9-4 lead.
The Wildcats had no answers for the Tomcats.
"When they called their two timeouts, I knew it was over," Lackey said.
Trimble continued to roll, leading 21-12 after a Waterford attack error.
The district title seemingly a formality at that point, Imler came up with two more kills for the 25-16 win.
The Tomcats collectively let out a yell that was decades in the making, as they were finally crowned as one of the best teams in the Southeast District.
"These girls realize that it's not about who you're playing, but it's about who you're playing with," Lackey said. "They're winers. If they focus on themselves, we're golden."
Each Tomcat was able to get a picture with the coveted championship trophy afterwards, one that will surely find a prominent place in the trophy case at White Gymnasium.
Even more impressive for the Tomcats is the fact that there isn't a senior on the team. Most of the juniors played two years ago as freshmen, learning along the way.
Lackey has also proven to be the perfect coach to bring Trimble along. A veteran coach, Lackey was away from the bench for five seasons before returning this year.
Her fire and energy was on full display at Southeastern High School, as she paced back and forth and yelled instruction and encouragement through the match.
"She always pushes each and every one of us to do our best," Imler said. "She gets on us a bunch, but that's because she knows our potential and how good we are. I don't think we could have done this without her."
Next up is a regional semifinal against Newark Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m. at New Lexington High School.
It will be Trimble's first appearance on a regional stage. The only way to prepare is to get back in the gym, and get back to work. It's how the Tomcats arrived at history in the first place.
"Monday, we'll be right back at it with our practices," Lackey said. "We'll be right back at it with our drills. We'll be right back at it with preparing. It will be good."
