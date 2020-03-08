Music blared from the Trimble Tomcats' locker room, a celebration underway that would surely continue all the way home to Glouster.
The Tomcats are once again Southeast District champions after another convincing performance at Ohio University's Convocation Center.
The No. 3 seed Tomcats wore down the No. 7 Fairfield Lions in a Division IV district final on Saturday evening, taking the 62-41 victory.
Trimble advances to the regional tournament for the third time in the last six seasons, and seventh time in program history.
"It probably couldn't happen to a better group of players," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "It really couldn't. Very close-knit. It's like a brotherhood."
The Tomcats (22-3) have certainly peaked at the right time of the season, winning two games in the district tournament by a combined 51 points. Trimble never trailed after the first quarter in either game, pushing its winning streak to eight games. The Tomcats will also enter the regional tournament winners of 13 out of 14 games.
"They pull and cheer for one another," Caldwell said. "They don't care who scores the points. They just want the Tomcats to have more than the opponents."
Trimble's dynamic duo of Brayden Weber and Blake Guffey outscored the Lions (15-10) by themselves.
Weber — who needed 22 points to hit 1,000 in his career — finished with 25 points on 8 of 15 shooting.
Guffey was also outstanding, yet again. The sophomore added 22 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
The Tomcats pushed the pace relentlessly on Saturday, eventually wearing the Lions down.
Trimble led 24-17 at halftime, then blew the game open by winning the third quarter 24-11.
"I thought that Leesburg got a little bit tired in the third quarter, and that led to some breakaways," Caldwell said. "Cameron (Kittle) made some outstanding passes. Brayden can run. Blake, Sawyer Koons, Tyler (Weber) and Austin (Wisor) came in, I mean it was just a total team thing."
The Tomcats' defensive effort held Fairfield to 30.4 percent shooting (14 of 46) to go with 18 turnovers.
Senior guard Bryson Simmons led the Lions with 15 points on 5 of 17 shooting, but it was under his season average of 20.3 points per game.
The Tomcats also made life difficult for the Lions' 6-foot-4 center, James Bentley.
Nicknamed 'Bam Bam', Bentley was held to seven points and six rebounds. Sawyer Koons, listed at 5-foot-10, might have given up some height to Bentley but he made up for that with brute strength.
Koons, who also took two charges and scored four points, made it difficult for Bentley. Koons also got plenty of help from his teammates, as Bentley had a lot of defensive attention paid to him.
"I do not believe that people understand how strong Sawyer Koons is," Caldwell said. "Man, he is a strong individual."
Kittle filled up the stat sheet with six points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Trimble, while Tyler Weber added five points and 10 rebounds.
The game was tied 9-9 after a quarter, but Brayden Weber found Kittle inside for a layup to begin the second quarter and the Tomcats never lost that lead.
Trimble took complete control in the third quarter. Brayden Weber scored on a shot in the lane, followed by Guffey's assist to Tyler Weber in transition.
The Tomcats eventually led 32-18 after Kittle found Brayden Weber on a runout, forcing a Fairfield timeout. It was an 11-1 run going back to the second quarter as the Lions simply couldn't keep up.
Fairfield got as close as down eight, 34-26, but the Tomcats followed that up with 10 unanswered points to go ahead 44-26 after Wisor hit Brayden Weber for another layup with 1:30 to play in the third.
The Tomcats' largest lead was 25 points, 59-34, after Kittle earned his seventh and final assist on another Guffey basket.
Weber was able to collect his 1,000th career point when his brother Tyler Weber found him in the post for a layup. He later added three more free throws, and the accomplishment was acknowledged by PA announcer Lou Horvath later in the fourth quarter.
Brayden Weber's points-per-game average dipped slightly as a senior, but his overall value to the Tomcats' success has never been higher. He tallied 46 points in the two district tournament wins to hit the career milestone.
"Brayden has sacrificed a little bit of scoring this year for the good of the team," Caldwell said. "Kid's had a phenomenal career. It's not over yet."
The Tomcats' season continues to the regional tournament, where they will take on Grandview Heights on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will also be played in the Convo.
Peebles, which also won a Southeast District title on Saturday by beating St. Joe 57-47, takes on Berlin Hiland at 6:15 p.m. in the first game.
Grandview Heights is 21-5 and playing in the regional tournament for the second year in a row.
Grandview Heights is led by senior guard Brian Collier, who averages 21.3 points per game. Luke Lachey, a 6-foot-7 senior who has signed to play football at Iowa, adds 16.7 points per game.
Grandview Heights will certainly represent a challenge, but the Tomcats are playing as hot as any team remaining after winning three tournament games by an average of 23.3 points per game.
"I'll be perfectly honest with you, I wouldn't care if we were playing the Lakers and LeBron on Tuesday night," Caldwell said. "It's just the fact that we're one of 16 teams still playing. If you would go through and ask each one of these kids, they don't think it's going to end Tuesday. Maybe their coach doesn't either."
Trimble 62, Fairfield 41
Trimble;9;15;24;14;—;62
Fairfield;9;8;11;13;—;41
TRIMBLE 62 (22-3)
Brayden Weber 8 7-8 25, Tyler Weber 2 1-3 5, Cameron Kittle 3 0-1 6, Blake Guffey 7 8-9 22, Sawyer Koons 1 2-4 4, Austin Wisor 0 0-0 0, Bryce Downs 0 0-0 0, Zach Guffey 0 0-0 0, Kyle Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Conner Wright 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 18-26 62; 3-point field goals: 2 (Brayden Weber 2)
FAIRFIELD 41 (15-10)
Tytis Cannon 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Willey 3 0-1 8, Bryson Simmons 5 3-4 15, Connor Priest 0 4-6 4, James Bentley 3 1-3 7, Tucker Watson 1 0-0 2, Jon Bentley 0 0-0 0, Reese Teeters 1 0-0 2, Caleb Payne 1 0-2 2, Brayden Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Koben Zink 0 0-0 0, Zane Taylor 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 9-18 41; 3-point field goals (4 (Willey, Simmons 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 21-53 (.396), 3-point field goals 2-8 (.250); Fairfield 14-46 (.304), 3-point field goals 4-18 (.222); Free throws — Trimble 18-26 (.692), Fairfield 9-18 (.500); Rebounds — Trimble 39 (Tyler Weber, Blake Guffey 10 apiece); Fairfield 33 (James Bentley 6); Assists — Trimble 13 (Kittle 7), Fairfield 7 (Cannon 4); Blocks — Trimble 0, Fairfield 2; Turnovers — Trimble 12, Fairfield 18; Steals — Trimble 9 (Blake Guffey 4), Fairfield 5 (Priest, James Bentley 2 apiece); Team fouls — Trimble 18, Fairfield 19.
