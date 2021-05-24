NELSONVILLE — The track and field season is winding to a close, and Trimble's Laikyn Imler is preparing to finish strong.
Imler qualified for the regional track and field meet in four different events during Saturday's Division III Southeast District track and field meet, held at Nelsonville-York's Dave Boston Field.
Imler, a junior, will continue her season in the 100 hurdles, 100 meter dash, 4x100 relay and the long jump.
Trimble, Nelsonville-York and Federal Hocking combined to send athletes in 27 different events to regional competition during the two-day meet.
The top four placers in each event qualified for regional competition.
Imler won the district championship in the 100 meter hurdles, posting a time of 15.64 seconds. Her teammate, Faith Handley, also qualified by placing fourth at 18.26 seconds.
Imler went from the podium, back to the starting line for the 100 meters. She was second with a time of 12.85 seconds, and was beaten only by Crooksville senior Greta Barker (12.51 seconds), who won every event she took part in on Saturday.
Imler was also the anchor in Trimble's second-place 4x100 relay. Katelynn Coey, Riley Wright and Ella Custer combined with Imler to post a time of 53.35 seconds, behind only Crooksville.
While all that was going on, Imler was also competing in the long jump. She was second there with a best jump of 16 feet, 9.5 inches. Again, only Barker (17 feet, 4 inches) kept Imler from the first-place spot on the podium.
Imler was one of three events that saw Athens County athletes take home district championships.
Federal Hocking freshman Stella Gilcher made her postseason debut by winning the pole vault. She cleared 7 feet, 9 inches, beating Waterford's Skylee Lang when she cleared the height in fewer attempts.
The Tri-Valley Conference was represented in the pole vault, as Nelsonville-York freshman Bianca Gerity was third to qualify, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.
Gerity was also part of a district championship run for the Buckeyes in the 4x400 relay.
Gerity ran the first leg of the relay, followed by Courtnee Heskett, Kalena Sagage and Trinity Shockey. Their time of 4:27.76 was comfortably ahead of second-place Huntington (4:35.65).
Federal Hocking also punched a regional ticket in the event, with Olivia Amlin, Sage Helon, Brennah Jarvis and Reagan Jeffers placing third with a time of 4:38.32.
Crooksville won the women's team district title with 87 points, with Nelsonville-York (56 points) finishing sixth, Federal Hocking (48 points) finishing eighth and Trimble (47 points) finishing ninth.
Adena won the boys' district title with 125 points, with Nelsonville-York (78 points) coming in fourth, Trimble eighth (22 points) and Federal Hocking 12 (eight points).
N-Y's Heskett also qualified in two sprints and a second relay on top of her 4x400 win.
Heskett was third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.99 seconds. She also competed in the 200 meters, placing second — behind Crooksville's Barker — with a time of 26.60 seconds.
Her Buckeye teammate, Shockey, was also third in the 200 meters at 27.35 seconds.
Heskett also anchored Nelsonville-York's 4x200 relay team that placed fourth. Shockey, Gerity, Sagage and Heskett posted a time of 1:55.62, as Heskett finished strong down the stretch to qualify the Buckeyes for regional competition.
Nelsonville-York senior Reece Mohler and freshman Makhi Williams battled it out in the 100 meter dash.
Both would qualify, with Mohler taking second overall at 11.57 seconds. Williams was fourth at 11.62 seconds.
Williams is also regional-bound in the 200 meters, as he was second with a time of 23.39 seconds.
Williams also helped the Buckeyes' 4x400 team qualify. Javier Garcia, Trenton Morrissey, Williams and Keagan Swope placed third in the final race of the day with a time of 3:44.71.
Nelsonville-York junior Braydin McKee is also a two-time qualifier. He was second in the high jump, clearing 6-feet.
McKee was also third in the long jump, his best effort measuring at 20 feet, 7.25 inches.
Nelsonville-York's Myles Cordray was second in the pole vault at 10 feet, edged out only by Southeastern's Ethan Redman.
Swope also qualified individually in the 400 meter run, his time of 53.24 seconds good for third place.
N-Y's Airah Lavy was also third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.61 to advance to the regionals.
Morrissey will also compete in the regional 300 meter hurdle competition for N-Y. He was fourth at 44.74 seconds.
Federal Hocking had a runner-up finish in the girls' 4x800 relay. Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Jarvis and Helon had a time of 10:42.59, topped only by champion Zane Trace (10:20.92).
Tolson also qualifies individually in the 1600. The freshman was fourth with a time of 5:52.63.
Another Lancer freshman — Evan McPherson — also advances in the 1600. He was fourth with a time of 4:41.66, finishing just ahead of Trimble's Danuel Persinger (4:43.30).
Jeffers also gave the Lancers an individual qualifier, as she was third in the 400 meters at 1:06.82.
Trimble's Coey also punched her ticket in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.34 seconds. She was second, only to Southern's Kayla Evans (49.73 seconds).
The Division III, Region 11 track and field meet will be held Wednesday and Friday at Southeastern High School. The top four in each event will advance to state competition.
