Division I

First Team

Laney Bainter, Logan

Second Team

Jenna Wilson, Logan

Third Team

Tabitha Evelyn, Logan

Honorable Mention

Amanda Chandler, Logan

Player of the Year — Ashanti Evans, Logan

District 13 Senior All-Star Match Representative — Laney Bainter, Logan

Coach of the Year — Stacey Ballenger, Logan

Division II

First Team

Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Abbey Munn, Jackson; Kaitlyn McClead, Marietta; Maylea Huff, Vinton County; Maddie Wright, Gallia Academy; Sydney Wright, Marietta

Second Team

Sarah Webb, Athens; Abby Gilliad, Warren; Holly Sexton, Jackson; McKenzie Pope, River Valley; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Hannah Kroft, Marietta; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

Third Team

Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Madison Foy, Warren; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Kylee Bako, Jackson; Lora Kinney, River Valley; Breanna Zirkle, Meigs; Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy

Honorable Mention

Baelyn Carey, Athens; Caspen Ford, Warren; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kloe Zink, Jackson; Maci Hood, Jackson; Maddiy Muntz, Marietta; Kasey Birchfield, River Valley; Jaden Bradley, River Valley; Hannah Jacks, River Valley

Offensive Player of the Year — Peri Martin, Gallia Academy

Defensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

District 13 Senior All-Star Match Representative — Peri Martin, Gallia Academy

Coaches of the Year — Ashley Graves, Vinton County; Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy

Division III

First Team

Addi Dillow, Dawson Bryant; Bailey Roland, Fairland; Samantha LaFon, Ironton; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill; Kim Karr, Wellston; Mary Beth Burton, Ironton; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Mallory Rankin, Alexander; Jenna Houpt, Alexander; Makayla Bowen, Federal Hocking, Maddy Khounlavong, South Point

Second Team

Diamond Crawley, South Point; Autumn Porter, Rock Hill; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake; Taylor Webb, Fairland; Kayleigh Murphy, Dawson Bryant; Jenna Chadwell, Reedsville Eastern; Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander

Third Team

Riley Schreck, Ironton; Peighton Rowe, Ironton; Lydia Hannan, Ironton; Abby Meldick, Oak Hill; Rilee Harmon, Dawson Bryant; Olivia Barber, Reedsville Eastern; Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jenna Stone, Fairland

Honorable Mention

Halley Booth, Dawson Bryant; Sydney Sanders, Reedsville Eastern; Kylie Gheen, Reedsville Eastern; Brielle Newland, Reedsville Eastern; Sierra Layne, Wellston; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Corrinne Ferguson, Chesapeake; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Grace Hunt, Rock Hill; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York; Abby Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jordan Knapp, Federal Hocking; Lyndsey Robinsoin, Federal Hocking; Olivia Curd, South Point; Madi Wilson, Fairland

Coach of the Year — Nikki Ohms, Alexander

Coaching Achievements — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York; Mary Haynes, Fairland

Defensive Player of the Year — Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York

Offensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander

District 13 All-Star Match Representative — Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York

Division IV

First Team

Laikyn Imler, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Bailey Wolfe, Southern; Alaina Boyden, Miller; Halee Williams, Belpre; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Jayden Green, St.Joe

Second Team

Riley Campbell, Trimble; Faith Mahlmeister, Saint Joe; Phoenix Cleland, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Morgan Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Christine Griffith, South Gallia; Lily Roberts, Waterford

Third Team

Josie Orsborne, Trimble; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Sydney Adams, Southern; Hailee Joseph, Miller; Peyton Hunter, Symmes Valley; Amaya Howell, South Gallia; Alyssa Hutchison, Belpre

Honorable Mention

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Breana Orsborne, Trimble; Gracie Damron, Saint Joe; Bella Whaley, Saint Joe; Chloe Sheridan, Saint Joe; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Kayla Evans, Southern; Cassidy Roderus, Southern; Askya McFann, Miller; Brooke Dillinger, Miller; Rachel Hayes, Symmes Valley; Ellie Johnson, Symmes Valley; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Alyssa Cremeens, South Gallia; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Savannah Knotts, Belpre

Defensive Player of the Year — Hannah McDaniel, Belpre

Offensive Player of the Year — Josie Crabtree, Miller

District 13 Senior All-Start Match Representative — Hannah McDaniel, Belpre

