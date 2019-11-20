Division I
First Team
Laney Bainter, Logan
Second Team
Jenna Wilson, Logan
Third Team
Tabitha Evelyn, Logan
Honorable Mention
Amanda Chandler, Logan
Player of the Year — Ashanti Evans, Logan
District 13 Senior All-Star Match Representative — Laney Bainter, Logan
Coach of the Year — Stacey Ballenger, Logan
Division II
First Team
Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Abbey Munn, Jackson; Kaitlyn McClead, Marietta; Maylea Huff, Vinton County; Maddie Wright, Gallia Academy; Sydney Wright, Marietta
Second Team
Sarah Webb, Athens; Abby Gilliad, Warren; Holly Sexton, Jackson; McKenzie Pope, River Valley; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Hannah Kroft, Marietta; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
Third Team
Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Madison Foy, Warren; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Kylee Bako, Jackson; Lora Kinney, River Valley; Breanna Zirkle, Meigs; Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy
Honorable Mention
Baelyn Carey, Athens; Caspen Ford, Warren; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kloe Zink, Jackson; Maci Hood, Jackson; Maddiy Muntz, Marietta; Kasey Birchfield, River Valley; Jaden Bradley, River Valley; Hannah Jacks, River Valley
Offensive Player of the Year — Peri Martin, Gallia Academy
Defensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
District 13 Senior All-Star Match Representative — Peri Martin, Gallia Academy
Coaches of the Year — Ashley Graves, Vinton County; Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy
Division III
First Team
Addi Dillow, Dawson Bryant; Bailey Roland, Fairland; Samantha LaFon, Ironton; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill; Kim Karr, Wellston; Mary Beth Burton, Ironton; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Mallory Rankin, Alexander; Jenna Houpt, Alexander; Makayla Bowen, Federal Hocking, Maddy Khounlavong, South Point
Second Team
Diamond Crawley, South Point; Autumn Porter, Rock Hill; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake; Taylor Webb, Fairland; Kayleigh Murphy, Dawson Bryant; Jenna Chadwell, Reedsville Eastern; Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander
Third Team
Riley Schreck, Ironton; Peighton Rowe, Ironton; Lydia Hannan, Ironton; Abby Meldick, Oak Hill; Rilee Harmon, Dawson Bryant; Olivia Barber, Reedsville Eastern; Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jenna Stone, Fairland
Honorable Mention
Halley Booth, Dawson Bryant; Sydney Sanders, Reedsville Eastern; Kylie Gheen, Reedsville Eastern; Brielle Newland, Reedsville Eastern; Sierra Layne, Wellston; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Corrinne Ferguson, Chesapeake; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Grace Hunt, Rock Hill; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York; Abby Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jordan Knapp, Federal Hocking; Lyndsey Robinsoin, Federal Hocking; Olivia Curd, South Point; Madi Wilson, Fairland
Coach of the Year — Nikki Ohms, Alexander
Coaching Achievements — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York; Mary Haynes, Fairland
Defensive Player of the Year — Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York
Offensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander
District 13 All-Star Match Representative — Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York
Division IV
First Team
Laikyn Imler, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Bailey Wolfe, Southern; Alaina Boyden, Miller; Halee Williams, Belpre; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Jayden Green, St.Joe
Second Team
Riley Campbell, Trimble; Faith Mahlmeister, Saint Joe; Phoenix Cleland, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Morgan Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Christine Griffith, South Gallia; Lily Roberts, Waterford
Third Team
Josie Orsborne, Trimble; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Sydney Adams, Southern; Hailee Joseph, Miller; Peyton Hunter, Symmes Valley; Amaya Howell, South Gallia; Alyssa Hutchison, Belpre
Honorable Mention
Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Breana Orsborne, Trimble; Gracie Damron, Saint Joe; Bella Whaley, Saint Joe; Chloe Sheridan, Saint Joe; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Kayla Evans, Southern; Cassidy Roderus, Southern; Askya McFann, Miller; Brooke Dillinger, Miller; Rachel Hayes, Symmes Valley; Ellie Johnson, Symmes Valley; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Alyssa Cremeens, South Gallia; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Savannah Knotts, Belpre
Defensive Player of the Year — Hannah McDaniel, Belpre
Offensive Player of the Year — Josie Crabtree, Miller
District 13 Senior All-Start Match Representative — Hannah McDaniel, Belpre
