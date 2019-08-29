STEWART — Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty didn’t discuss Xs and Os or win-loss totals when asked about the goals of the 2019 Federal Hocking Lancers.
Instead, the first-year coach talked about important traits such as self respect and accountability, as he gets his shot at helping out the Lancers’ football program.
“Self respect turns into team respect in my mind and part of respecting yourself is being accountable for yourself, doing the right things,” Ditty said. “We have a motto with the program — do the little things right, big things take care of themselves. That’s from how you look, to how you walk, to how you practice.
“That has been a big thing we’ve been preaching. That’s slowly starting to get adopted. When you’re changing a culture, it doesn’t happen over night. You have to work with it player by player.”
It’s a sports cliche, but Ditty is truly focused on the ‘little things’ as Federal Hocking enters the season with its third coach in three years.
Ditty has stressed the importance of being at every practice, and being accountable while you’re there. Hired in April, Ditty has spent the last five months focused on taking the initial steps of turning around a program in search of its first win since 2014.
“Camp has been both exciting and difficult at the same time,” Ditty said. “I think the previous years of the program and kind of the previous model that was here, we are still feeling the impacts of it. The guys that are here have definitely been giving it what they have. It’s just that our numbers are really low this year. A lot of that is I think just attrition from the program change.”
The Lancers enter the season with 21 players on the roster. It’s a number that’s fluctuated during August practices, but Ditty said the players he has are dedicated to the program.
“The guys we have, they’re here,” Ditty said. “If we start practice at 3 o’clock, they’re here at 2, like clock work. So the ones that are part of the program now really have adopted and bought into what we’re doing. So those little wins that are kind of off-the-field wins, we’re happy with them. We’ll take them. Now all of that has to translate onto the field.”
One of the players not with the Lancers this season is junior Hunter Smith. He started the previous two seasons at quarterback, earning all-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division honors.
Smith battled injuries each of the last two seasons, and opted not to play.
His absence leaves a hole at quarterback, and Ditty said he will look to multiple players to fill that void.
Junior Mason Brown, senior Donnie McCain, senior Noah Robinson and sophomore Ethan McCune will each take turns lining up in the backfield and taking direct snaps. They will share the bulk of the ball-carrying and passing duties, as the Lancers won’t employ a traditional quarterback.
“I’ve kind of designed it to be my version of the wildcat-RPO, so to speak,” Ditty said. “We’re going to be a fundamentally run-oriented offense. So our passing is going to play off our run. We’ll utilize that direct snap model through and through.”
When the Lancers do throw the ball, junior Elijah Lucas (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) will be the top threat at tight end.
Lucas is playing football for the first time since junior high, and has been a welcome addition to the program.
“He has grown unbelievably as a player,” Ditty said. “He is someone who will be a big part of our run game and he’s got hands. We’re expecting him to be one of our top receivers and play makers.”
Sophomore Jacob Flynn, junior Gabe Kasler, sophomore Titus Hatfield and sophomore Kameron Schaefer are also options at receiver.
Up front, the Lancers will turn to a freshman to handle the center position. Jadin Basim doesn’t have the typical size of a ninth grader though, as he measures 6-foot, 310 pounds.
“We think he’ll be a player,” Ditty said. “He’s coming in young, but he’ll be controlling the snaps for us this year.”
Juniors Damien Snedden (6-2, 260) and Austin Pinkerton (5-10, 250) are both returning starters who will give the Lancers some experience in the trenches.
“They’re growing a lot in their line knowledge, but we’re happy with where they stand physically,” Ditty said.
Sophomore Jerry Duvall, senior Dylan Schwarzel, sophomore Josh Burton, sophomore Travis Lucas and freshman Thomas Schwarzel are also in the mix along the offensive line.
“The goal for our line is going to be durability, that’s for sure,” Ditty said. “That’s with any offensive line. Because our numbers are low, some of these guys are going to be seeing it play in and play out. We’ve got some size on the line.”
Ditty will utilize a five-man front, defensively, going between a 5-2 and 5-3
“If you look at our line and the composition of our team, that five-front really spoke a lot more than a four-front, let’s say, which I know a lot of teams like to go to these days, including myself,” Ditty said. “But we’re going to stay in a five. We’ll also run some six-front, short yardage and goal-line situations.”
Lucas will be the key to the Lancers’ defense. He will primarily play strong safety, but can also step up and play linebacker in certain situations.
“Gives us a little flexibility up front,” Ditty said.
McCain will also be a leader on defense from his middle linebacker position.
“We’re looking for him to really take the reins defensively and to be a play maker,” Ditty said.
Snedden will be a key force along the defensive line, as he can play both end and tackle.
“He’s 6 foot-2 260 pounds and he can move,” Ditty said. “We think he’s got very high potential to be a playmaker. We’re hoping that he has a breakout year this year.”
Brown will anchor the secondary from the cornerback position.
"He's just an all-around worker," Ditty said. "He's our playmaker. Where the ball's at, you're going to see No. 22. He's just that kind of guy."
Ditty said the defensive approach is simple — play with reckless abandon.
"Pin your ears back and go after it," he said. "So we're trying to implement a model that doesn't allow the kids a lot of time to think. React. React and flow.
"We're going to try and keep it as simple as simple can be defensively so that they can come out and just react and get after the ball."
Federal Hocking will have two new non-league opponents, as Alexander and Fort Frye are off the schedule.
The Lancers will instead travel to Hundred, W.Va., for the season opener. They will also travel to Green — a playoff qualifier in Division VII last season — in week four.
The Lancers were only able to play nine games a year ago, as they cancelled the Fort Frye game due to a significant number of injuries.
Such a fate is possible again with the Lancers' numbers, but Ditty said they are prepared to take the necessary steps to get Federal Hocking's football program pointed in the right direction.
"We're optimistic about what we'll be able to do," Ditty said. "I think our biggest concern is just our numbers. As anyone knows who is around this game, even if you have an ironman team, you need to take a break every once in a while, and that's going to be a big thing that we're going to focus on is making sure guys are in the right places at the right time.
"All in all, I set myself three or four major goals for the program, knowing that they might not get achieved in year one and we're making progress in those areas," he added. "I think there's a long way to go but definitely the beginning blocks are starting to get put in place."
