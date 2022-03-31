2022 Division I Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Players of the Year: Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln; Gabe Cupps, Centerville
Coach of the Year: Brook Cupps, Centerville
First Team
Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, jr., 14.2 (points per game); Tom House, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 15.3; Rich Rolf, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 17.4; Evan Mahaffey, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-2, sr., 24.2; Michael Bova, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, sr., 19.4; Drey Carter, Westerville South, 6-8, sr., 17.8; Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, 6-6, jr., 19.6; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-7, sr., 28.2; Zack Oddo, Green, 6-6, sr., 16.3.
Second Team
Nathan Dudukovich, Lakota West, 6-3, jr., 25.4; Lawrent Rice, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Daniel Young, Shaker Heights, 6-2. sr., 26.3; Jamal Sumlin, Cleveland Rhodes, 6-3, sr., 23.5; Aden Gregory, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 22.5; T.C. Molk, Dover, 6-1, sr., 21.1; Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman, 6-1, sr., 22.5; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, sr., 19.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, sr., 28.4; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, sr., 15.2.
Third Team
Hayden Nahra, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-6, Sr., 17.5; Ray Ellington, Westlake, 6-3, Sr., 24.8; Quinn Corna, Upper Arlington, 6-3, sr., 19.8; Cooper Davis, Olentangy Liberty, 6-4, sr., 20.1; Elijah Barker, Hoover, 6-5, sr., 14.1; Jahlil Graham, McKinley, 5-11, jr.; 14.8; Anthony McCarthy, Twinsburg, 6-4, sr., 24.2; Rico Pickett, Walsh Jesuit, 6-1, sr., 19.2; Caleb Laurich, Copley, 6-7, sr., 16.8; Jonas Nichols, Hoban, 6-3, so., 15.2.
Special Mention
Camden Horning, Lake, 6-1, sr., 15.1.; Tyirq Ivory, Warren Harding, 6-0, sr., 23.3; Brayden Hamilton, Brunswick, 6-5, sr., 19.4; Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-3, so., 17.2; Jesse Burris, Delaware, 6-4, so., 19.7; Derrick James, Canal Winchester, 5-9, sr., 18.5; Chase Walker, St. Charles, 6-8, jr., 18.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's Jesuit, 6-2, jr., 18.9; Kannon Klusmeyer, Perrysburg, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Antoine West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, fr., 16.0; 12.7; Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-2, Sr., 15.4; Trey DePietro, Boardman, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Isaac Mayle, Zanesville, 6-1, sr. 12.5; Ayden Hall, Dover, 6-3, sr., 14.4.
Honorable Mention
Brent Moss, Lima Senior, 6-6, sr., 12.8; Kasey Hunt, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, sr., 15.1; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-3, jr., 20.1; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 5-11, jr. 17.9; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, jr., 17.8; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, jr., 17.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Drew Dossi, Wooster, 6-1, sr., 17.9 Tavion Pride, Aurora, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Matt Spatny, Medina, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Micah McKee, Wooster, 6-5, sr., 16.3; Kevin James, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Diego Allen, Alliance, 6-6, jr., 13.5; Ja’Corey Lipkins, Canton GlenOak, 6-0, so., 15.4; Tra’Sean Foster, Canton McKinley, 6-2, jr., 12.9; Tanner Ware, North Canton Hoover, 6-6, sr., 12.9; Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, 6-0, so., 14.6; Trey Martin, Green, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Ardell Banks, Massillon Washington, 6-2, jr., 15.4; Tony Fox, Barberton, 6-2, sr., 22.3; Logan Woods, Fairfield, 6-4, sr., 14.4; Anthony Johnson Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, sr., 18; Ben Southerland, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6-7, sr., 16.0; Tyler McKinley Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-9, so., 19.5; Brady Hardewig, Turpin, 6-1, jr., 17.0; Adam Duvall, Beavercreek, 6-7, sr., 19.4; Grant Burkholder, Newark, 5-10, jr., 15.7; Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, 6-3, jr., 10.7; Jerry Saunders, Pickerington North, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Javan Simmons, Gahanna, 6-7, sr., 12.5; John Peter Dragas, Madison, 6-1, so., 28.3; Clayton Cunningham, Euclid, 5-11, sr., 23.5; Rayquan Thompson, Solon, 6-0, jr., 19.7; Dave Miller, Maple Heights, 6-2, sr., 22.1; Sean Collins, Mentor, 6-6, Sr., 15.0; Antwone Woolfolk, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-8, sr., 10.7; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, jr., 20.3.
