2022 Division II Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Girls Basketball All-Ohio Team
First Team
Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 19.6; Ella Riggs, Indian Hill 5-9, sr., 21.3; Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5-5, sr., 17.1; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, jr., 17.0; Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, jr., 17.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, so., 17.4; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-5 1/2, sr., 13.1; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1.
Second Team
Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-6, Sr., 17.5; Alexa Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, sr., 18.2; Daniya McDonald, Whitehall, 6-0, so., 20.4; Kiki McElrath, Hartley, 5-6, jr., 17.1; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; Gia Casalinova, CVCA, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Chelsea Evanich, Marlington, 5-10, so., 15.8; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2.
Third Team
Jada Pohlen, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, so., 14.5; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-7, sr., 15.9; Ella Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, jr., 11.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, fr., 14.0; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3.
Players of the Year: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan
Coaches of the Year: Dave Honhart, Eaton; Roy Infalvi Jr., Perry; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan
Special Mention
Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.0; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 11.2; Kinsey Patterson, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-4, sr.,10.9; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont,5-6, jr., 14.0; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville 5-6, so., 12.8; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-9, so., 11.7; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; JaC'ana Anderson, Perry, 5-10, 11.8; Abbey Schmitz, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, sr., 16.9; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr., 16.8; Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, sr., 14.0; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, jr., 18.0; Laurell Brown, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-1, so., 12.8; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-6, jr. 14.5; Ashley Cudnik, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Annie Watson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Victoria McKnight, Copley, 5-10, jr., 12.9.
Honorable Mention
Alana Kramer, London, 5-8, jr., 13.2; Reese Pittman, Bloom-Carroll, 5-6, sr., 11.7; Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, 5-7, so., 10.2; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Emma West, Highland, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Kylee White, Licking Valley, 5-6, sr., 13.6; Olivia Baumann, Eaton, 6-0, jr., 8.1; Jordan Pettigrew, Ponitz, 5-6, Sr., 21.3; Kacie Badylak, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-8, sr., 15.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, fr., 16.5; Mahya Lindesmith, Hamilton Badin, 5-7, sr., 14.8 ; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, so., 18.5; Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, so., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, so., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Tori Jones, Dover, 5-6, sr., 14.7; Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, fr., 14.7; Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, so., 13.5; Jenna Cassidy, Minerva, 5-2, sr., 13.5; Anna Krupa, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, sr.. 13.0; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Alexis Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-7, sr.,12.3; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, so., 12.0; Jeanne Hujer, Richfield Revere, 5-7, sr. 7.1; Tori Smith, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Autumn Meyer, Medina Buckeye, 6-1, sr., 19.8; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, jr., 8.9; Rylee Hutton, Salem, 5-5, soph, 8.9; Aaliyah Wirth, Wooster Triway, 5-8, so. 13.4; Anna Lippiatt, Beloit West Branch 6-0, sr., 8.6; Connie Cougras, Poland Seminary, 5-4, sr., 12.4; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, jr., 12.8; Sieasia Tripplett, Girard, 5-4, jr., 10.8; Abaigh Fischer, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, sr., 11.1; Maria Warner, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, jr., 11.2; Shelby Emich, Copley, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Gabby Destefano, Norton, 5-11, sr., 8.7; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, Sr. 10.7; Helen Holley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-1, so., 10.0; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson Area, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, jr., 15.8; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-5, so., 15.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-6, fr., 11.8; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7 ; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.
