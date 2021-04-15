COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division II boys basketball All-Ohio teams was recently announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters.
2021 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
Coach of the Year: Travis Kinn, Tiffin Columbian
First Team
Jake Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, jr., 20.5; AJ Braun, Fenwick, 6-10, sr., 16.6; Ben Knostman, Tipp City Tippecanoe. 6-4, sr., 15.4; Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, jr., 28.2; Desmond Watson, Columbus DeSales, 6-5, sr., 25.9; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, Jr., 25.7; Chris Livingston, Akron Buchtel, 6-7, jr., 32.0; Malaki Branham, Akron STVM, 6-5, sr., 22.0; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 31.3; TJ Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 25.6.
Second Team
Ryan McCort, St. Clairsville, 6-1, jr., 18.5; A.J. Clayton, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-8, sr., 23.3; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-4, sr., 33.9; Isaiah Walker Wyoming, 6-6, sr., 22; Anthony McComb, Trotwood-Madison, 6-2, sr., 26.6; Ashton Price, Bay Village Bay, 6-0, Sr., 25.9; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, Sr., 18.4; Jackson Izzard, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-3, sr., 18.6; Amani Lyles, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-8, jr., 21.6; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, Sr., 20.2; Sencire Harris, Akron STVM , 6-4, jr. 14.0.
Third Team
Dominic Cork, Cambridge, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, sr., 12.8; CamRon McKenzie, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-2, sr., 22.9; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-1, Perry, Sr., 22.8; Brady Toth, Chardon, 6-5, Sr., 20.3; Jaden Hameed, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, Sr., 17.8; Josh Petrilla, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-7, Sr., 20.0; Brandon McLaughlin, Heath, 6-8, jr., 17.7; JJ Simmons, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, jr., 21.6; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, sr., 14.6.
Special Mention
Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, so., 17.0; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 6-4, sr., 21.8; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Noah Peeples, Akron Buchtel, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Trey Metzka, Struthers, 6-5, sr., 15.5, Sharrod Taylor, Youngs. Chaney, 6-3, sr., 19.5; Jimmy Salamone, Richfield Revere, 5-9, sr., 23.2; Tommy Reynolds, Norton, 5-10, sr., 19.4; Cole Dailey, East Liverpool, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Zion Sawyer, Steubenville, 6-2, sr., 16.1; Ryan Walsh, LaGrange Keystone, 5-11, so., 17.6; Evan Dozer, Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Shamarion Rogers, Columbus Linden, 6-4, sr., 16.8; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, so., 15.6; Connar Penrod, Wauseon, 6-2, sr., 13.1; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, so., 15.5; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, sr., 20.7; Tyson Elwer, Lima Shawnee, 6-5, sr., 10.2.
Area Honorable Mention
Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, sr., 10.8; Ryan Magill, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, sr., 16.5; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House Washington, 6-6, so., 18.1; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, jr., 12.5; Braylon Damron, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, jr., 14.6; Ethan Malone, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, sr., 10.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.