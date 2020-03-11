COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division II girls basketball All-Ohio teams was announced Wednesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford

Coach of the Year: Steve Kalinoski, Circleville

First Team

Emily Londot, Utica, 6-1, sr., 20.1; Alexia Mobley, Whitehall, 6-2, so., 18.5; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, so., 17.2.; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0., jr., 16.6; Jenna Riccardo, Lisbon Beaver, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-6, jr., 20.1; Haleigh Behnken, Greenville, 5-7, sr., 19.5 , Aubrey Stupp, Valley View 6-0, sr. 16.2 ; Jackie Grisdale, Poland Seminary, 5-9, jr., 18.5; Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 23.8

Second Team

Sydney Bourquin, Jonathan Alder, 5-8, sr., 12.6; Madison Linn, Lakewood, 5-9, sr., 19.7; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, jr., 15.0; Samantha Blair, Dover, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Julia Keller, Carroll, 6-0, sr., 13.1; Javaan Rogers, Akron Buchtel, 5-8, sr., 20.0; Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, sr., 25.4; Olivia Howard, Sandusky Perkins, 5-6, sr.; 19.6; Cassie Crawford, Willard, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Taylor Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, jr., 16.5

Third Team

Alexis Stevens, Caledonia River Valley, 5-8, sr., 18.7; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, so., 12.8; Maddie Antenucci, Indian Hill 5-10, sr., 18.0; Kendall Clodfelter, Tippecanoe 5-6, sr., 10.9 , Kylee Sheppard, Roger Bacon, 5-10, jr. ,11.8 ; Quantaijah Huffman, Trotwood Madison 5-8 jr. 18.7 ; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-7, fr., 15.5; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-7, jr.; 12.3; Emma Randall, Shelby, 6-0, sr.; 14.5; Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, jr., 20.2; Athena Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 17.5; Chantel Barnett, Cleveland Central Catholic, 5-7, sr., 22.5

Special Mention

Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-10, fr., 14.1; Jordan Vencill, Geneva, 5-10, sr., 18.3; Kaydan Lawson, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Catara DeJarnette, Kenston, 5-5, so., 15.7; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Carly Caywood, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 11.0; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 9.4; Gabby Stover, Lexington, 5-9, sr., 13.3; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr., 10.3; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Kate Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, jr., 8.3; Peyton Alazaus, West Branch, 5-10, sr., 13.2; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-6, so., 10.7; Rachel Neer, Ravenna Southeast, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Adison Novosel, Richfield Revere, 5-11, jr., 16.5; Kylie Kiger, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Jessica Hartsock, Warsaw River View, 5-7, sr., 13.7; Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-9, fr.,11.7; Emma Ludwig, East Liverpool, 6-0, sr., 18.1; Shay McDonald, Miami Trace, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, so., 11.0; Emily Coleman, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-6, sr., 11.3; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, sr., 15.6; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-8, sr., 16.1; Brianna Thompson, Youngstown East, 6-0, jr., 12.9; Jordan Marecek, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-9, jr., 10.6; Emma Elia, Struthers, 5-5, jr., 17.9; Makenzee Mason, Bloom-Carroll, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-8, so., 13.1

Honorable Mention

Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, jr., 13.7; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, so., 18.0; Amber Cottrill, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-7, sr., 9.3; Molly Grayson, Vincent Warren, 5-3, sr., 7.4; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-6, jr., 13.0; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain, 5-2, jr., 11.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, jr., 9.7; Meghan Davis, Circleville, 6-1, sr., 9.3; Shawna Conger, Washington Court House, 5-9, sr., 16.6; Claire Cooperider, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, so., 10.4; Bailey Shepherd, Eaton 6-0 sr, Clarissa Craig, Roger Bacon, 6’3” jr., Abigail Dickson, Valley View, 5’2” so., Sarah Ochs, Carroll, 5-5 so., Raeven Raye-Redmond, Trotwood Madison, 5-7 Fr., Ella Riggs, Indian Hill, 5-7 so., Nia Kemper, Wyoming 5-4 so.; Kerri Klinkoski, St. Clairsville, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Taylor Jones, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Reagan Norman, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Elexis Martin, Steubenville, 5-10, so., 13.5; Alana Belknap, Dover, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Macie Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Katie Sprang, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, jr., 13.2; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, jr., 18.4; Haley Andrejcak, Bay Village Bay, 5-8, sr., 13.6; Carly Perusek, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Madyson Hacking, Perry, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Haley Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Emma Liberatore, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-8, sr., 16.1; Lizzie Bickar, Tallmadge, 5-6, sr., 16.8; Annie Watson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-11, so., 17.0; Caitie Perry, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 5-6, sr., 12.9; Maria Sziva, Mogadore Field, 5-8, sr., 20.2; Kaylee Murawski, Norton, 5-10, jr., 9.8; Nina Shaffer, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-5, fr., 11.4; Cam Tripp, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-7, sr., 17.1; Kyla Jamison,Salem, 6-0, jr., 15.6; Hannah Ridgway, West Branch, 5-10, sr.; Kailyn Brown, Poland Seminary, 5-9, sr., 7.8; Syrai Armistead, Beechcroft, 5-7, sr., 14.2; Kiara Bagley, Whitehall, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Madison Cecil, Highland, 5-2, sr., 17.9; Dani Grether, Buckeye Valley, 6-2, sr., 12.7; Ella Rogers, Granville, 5-8, jr., 10.2; Melissa Walbom, Jonathan Alder, 5-8, sr., 12.1; Ella Wigal, Lakewood, 5-10, fr., 18.5

