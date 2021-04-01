COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III girls basketball All-Ohio team was announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.
2021 Division III Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland
Coach of the Year: Ourtney Bryant, Warrensville Heights
First Team
Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 20.1; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, sr., 24; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, so., 20.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 21.1; Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-8, jr., 19; Brooklyn Troyer, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Izzy Lamparty, Canfield South Range, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Jade Salters, Warrensville Heights, 5-8, sr., 24.3; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, sr., 20.7.
Second Team
Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-8, jr., 17.4; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, so., 22; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 17.9; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, jr., 24; Arianna Smith, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, sr., 16; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 16.4; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 17; McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, jr., 21.5.
Third Team
Morgan Yoder, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, sr., 10; Maliyah Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, sr., 18; Gabbie King, West Jefferson, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-11, so., 16.9; Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, sr., 8.2; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5-9, sr., 10; Selena Weaver West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Caitlyn DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.3; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, so., 15.9; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, jr., 19.
Special Mention
DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-0., sr., 12.4; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 18.1; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Sr., 23.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-7, So., 17.0; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-8, So., 19.9; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Jr., 17.5; Emma Gumont, Warren Champion, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Krista Perry, Columbiana Crestview, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Kelsey Wolfe, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Arora Levengood, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr.,16.5; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-3, jr., 10.4; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, so., 17.4; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-9, fr., 15.7; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-11, jr., 12.6; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, Jr., 11.5; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, Jr., 16.5; Emily Rapacz, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.7; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview, 5-6, sr. 11.6; Emma Leis, Spencervlle, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, sr., 12.8; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, fr., 17.2; Paige Fischer, Williamsburg, 5-10, sr., 17.5.
Honorable Mention
Kyli Horn, Berlin Hiland, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Maria Clark, Martins Ferry, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Madalynn Kennedy, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-7, jr., 13.0; Casey Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Ali Shane, Zoarville Tusky Valley, 5-9, sr., 13.2; Brooke Baird, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Mahaley Farmer, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, Sr., 11.7; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Emma Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 5-6, Fr., 10.0; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Jr., 13.4; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Fr., 15.5; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 16.4; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr.; 10.0; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, So., 9.3; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, So., 12.2; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 10.6; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, 5-7, Jr., 11.3; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Jr., 10.7; Dana Bertke, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 8.5; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, jr., 12.2; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead, 5-7, sr., 13.9; Jordan Huffman, North Union, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-9, so., 10.2; Lyndsey Stocks, Northridge, 5-11, sr., 12.3; Torie Utter, Georgetown, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Madi Ogden, Williamsburg, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Alli Stolz, Bethel-Tate, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Leah Butterbaugh, Waynesville, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Kenzie Schneeman, Cincinnati Deer Park, sr., 21; Bella Answini, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.8; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-8, Jr., 13.9; Alexis Mahaffey, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-0, Sr., 8.6; Kella DiGeronimo, Independence, 5-7, Sr., 11.5; Welline Tere, Warrensville Heights, 5-6, Sr., 14.6; Ellie Struna, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-0, Jr., 13.4; Anna Ibos, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-8, Sr., 10.4; Haley Coso, Kirtland, 6-0, Sr., 10.6; Laney Murphy, Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 11.8; Olivia Stanley, Norwayne, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Jenna Smith, Garfield, 6-0, jr., 18.8; Brooke Waldeck, Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 19.1; Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-10, so., 19.1; Alexis Giles, South Range, 5-6, jr., 13.0, Joclyn Fristik, East Palestine, 5-4, sr., 15.7; Grace Witmer, Columbiana, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Brook Stookey, Tuslaw, 6-0, jr., 9.8; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-3, so., 18.5; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Hayley St. John, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, jr., 19.2; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, sr., 14.4; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-11, jr., 13.7; Sadie Arend, Carey, 5-11, sr., 11.3.
