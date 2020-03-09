COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams was announced Monday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
2020 Division IV girls basketball All-Ohio
Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian
Coach of the Year: Lisa Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy
First Team
Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, jr., 26.5; Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Maddie Downing, Tri-Village, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, jr., 19.1; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, jr., 27.3; Michaela Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-9, sr., 11.0; Bella Kline, Berne Union, 5-11, jr., 18.6; Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian, 5-10, sr., 25.3; Makenna Geiser, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 18.2; Caitlyn Condoleon, Warren JFK, 5-7, sr., 27.1
Second Team
Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, jr., 16.3; Cayton Secrest, Caldwell, 5-6, jr., 21.3; Ashlie Louden, Beallsville, 5-7, sr., 17.0; Dana Rose, Fort Loramie, 6-0, jr. 11.2 , Emma Hess, Legacy Christian Academy, 6-0, jr., 21.8; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, fr., 17.4; Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-8, jr., 15.1; Hope Custer, Fairfield Christian, 5-8, sr., 24.7; Molly Howard, McDonald, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Danielle Vuletich, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.5
Third Team
Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 5-9, sr. 16.2; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-3, so., 18.5; Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, sr., 17.1 , Kamryn Jordan, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-5, jr., 17.5; Rosie Williams, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, jr., 13.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-9, jr., 10.2; Val Muhlenkamp, Fort Recovery, 6-0, sr., 10.0; Madison Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-10, sr., 13.6; Harlei Antritt, Newark Catholic, 6-0, jr., 18.2; Marissa Ventura, Cortland Maplewood, 5-6, so., 22.5
Special Mention
Belle Zirzow, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, so., 17.5; Izzy Perez, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-6, sr., 16.9; Hannah Mang, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Kailey Tyna, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Riley Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-10, jr., 12.2; Allyson Ross, Columbia Station Columbus, 5-6, jr., 19.6; Emily McClain, Elyria Open Door Christian, 5-7, sr., 21.5; Tai Roberts, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-5, so., 17.3; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, 5-8, jr., 14.7; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen, 5-10, jr., 12.9; Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, jr., 12.1; Claire Radabaugh, Edon, 5-5, sr., 10.0; Ally Cape, Edgerton, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, so., 15.1; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, so., 13.2; Claire Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, sr., 16.6; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, jr., 11.8; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, jr., 14.3; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-7, so., 15.1; Ashleigh Wheeler, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-5, jr., 17.8; Baylee Wach, Shadyside, 5-6, jr., 17.0; Tory Hendershot, Shadyside, 5-6, jr., 17.6; Isabella Oliver, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-8, sr., 13.3; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-5, so., 16.2; Sydney Lyon, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-9, sr., 21.0; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-9, sr., 15.1; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, so., 13.0; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, so., 23.4; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, so., 19.5; Hayley Smith, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr.; Meggan Bartok, East Knox, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Cece Newbold, Danville, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-9, so., 15.4
Honorable Mention
Bella Kline, East Canton, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Addison Mucci, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0, sr.; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-4, so., 12.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, so., 13.0; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, sr., 10.2; Sammy Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, jr., 12.0; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-6, sr., 10.7; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, jr., Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian Academy, 5-8, jr., Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-5 so., Anna Swisshelm, Felicity-Franklin, 5-7, fr., Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, so., Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-8, so.; Jaren Tucker, Bridgeport, 5-5, sr., 19.9; Ashley Howell, Beallsville, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Jazmariah Moore, Malvern, 5-8, sr., 16.0; Kailey Zemba, Bishop Rosecrans, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Annette Weston, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 13.5; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, jr., 9.0; Carter McCray, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-1, fr., 14.5; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-9, so., 16.1; Syd Carpenter, Ashtabula St. John, 5-5, sr., 14.7; McKayla Spicer, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Holly Hamilton, Newbury, 5-3, so., 11.1; Emily Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-3, sr., 13.4; Sami Kim, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 5-8, Fr., 12.0; Breeana Hutson, Newton Falls, 5-7, jr., 15.0; Camille Beatty, Dalton, 5-7, sr., 10.9; Erica Warren, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-10, sr.; Maddie Liberati, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Baylie Starcher, Cortland Maplewood, 5-3, so., 10.2; Brittany Mooney, Bristolville Bristol, 5-8, jr., 11; Grace Popovich, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Sophia Constantino, McDonald, 5-6, jr., 12; Alyssa Serensky, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Madison Haidet, Newton Falls, 5-6, jr., 14.3; Ally Bower, Danville, 5-9, sr., 12.7; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains, 5-11, sr., 11.1; Paige Gavin, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 8.9; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 5-11, fr., 9.0; Briana Outcalt, Ridgedale, 6-0, jr., 12.1; Brynn Peddicord, Newark Catholic, 5-6, jr., 7.6; Noa Seward, Patriot Prep, 5-10, sr., 12.9
