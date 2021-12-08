2021 Division V Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Players of the Year: Gabe Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood; Levi Gullion, Piketon
Defensive Players of the Year: Spencer Mesaros, Ravenna Southeast; Carson Bey, Versailles
Coaches of the Year: Mike Lento, Kansas Lakota; Dave Maddox, Camden Preble Shawnee
First Team Offense
QB: Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, 195, sr.; Drew Roe, Portsmouth, 5-7, 151, sr.; Gabe Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 180, sr.; Harley Hopkins, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-1, 205, sr.; Joseph Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego, 6-6, 180, sr.; Billy Skripac, South Range, 6-2, 195, jr.
RB: Owen Davis, North Union, 6-2, 205, jr.; Mason Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-11, 180, jr.; Trent Leiter, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 205, sr.; Anthony Demma, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 195, sr.; Dylan Dominguez, South Range, 5-11, 195, sr.r; Levi Ellis, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, 190, jr.; Rayshon Kennedy, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, 240, sr.; Hunter Crockett, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-2, 220, sr.
WR/TE: Jacob Denny, Liberty Union, 6-5, 205, sr.; Mason Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 160, sr.; Caleb Kuhlman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 190, sr.; Gage Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-4, 200, sr.; Alec Rodenberger, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-11, 170, sr.; Leo Hennegan, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-1, 165, sr.
OL: Joe Johnson, Harvest Prep, 6-9, 295, sr.; Rylan Cecil, Ironton, 6-2, 250, sr.; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-5, 310, sr.; Riley LaPorte, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 270, sr.; Michael Lally, South Range, 6-1, 285, sr.; George Prusock, Kirtland, 6-0, 235, jr.; Hayden Gerhart, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 270, sr.; Taran Tyo, Versailles, 6-4, 300, sr.
K: Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 175, sr.; Evan O’Connell, Columbus Ready, 5-8, 156, sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Gyvnn Mendenhall, Columbus Academy, 6-3, 235, sr.; Nate Cochran, Ironton, 6-3, 300, sr.; Jarett Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 215, jr.; Spencer Mesaros, Ravenna Southeast, 6-1, 250, sr.; Logan Cormell, South Range, 5-10, 190, sr.; Lucas Stoddard, Burton Berkshire, 6-4, 205, sr.; Kylyn Macklin, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-2, 230, sr.; Elias Rudolph, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, 215, soph.
LB: Angelo Washington, Ironton, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Colt Sechrest, Bellaire, 6-4, 225, sr.; Devin Coon, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 160, sr.; Mason Rus, Kirtland, 6-0, 180, sr.; Tony Grasso, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 215, jr.; Carson Bey, Versailles, 5-10, 175, sr.; Max Tepe, Cincinnati Mariemont, 5-11, 170, sr.
DB: Brady Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, 165, jr.; Merced Diaz, Genoa, 5-10, 170, sr.; Will Sayle, Kirtland, 5-11, 170, soph.; Tommy Gogolin, Kirtland, 5-9, 165, jr.; Ke-yandre Larry, Cincinnati Taft, 6-1, 200, sr.; Luke Jackson, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5- 11, 170, sr.
P: Landon Jordan, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-1, 185, sr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Lake Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 182 sr.; Grant Hitchcock, Jefferson, 5-11, 170, jr.; Brady Cook, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 160, jr.; Caleb Wurster, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-0, 155, sr.
RB: Ethan Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-9, 165, jr.; Zack Rice, Conneaut, 5-11, 175, jr.; Talon Borders, Carlisle, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jah’Mal Hutsell, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 5-6, 170, sr.
WR/TE: Jacob Cusick, Richmond Edison, 6-1, 175, sr.; Chase Helberg, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-4, 185, sr.; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, 215, sr.; Pierce Boyd, Kirtland, 6-2, 230, sr.: Kyle Guyer, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 6-2, 170, sr.
OL: Wyatt Moyer, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 225, sr.; Brayden Adams, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 225, sr.; Josiah Cox, Akron Manchester, 6-1, 220, sr.; Jacob Brooks, South Range, 6-0, 220, sr.; Jonathan Withrow, Kirtland, 6-0, 215, sr.; Carter Bibler, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-4, 220, sr.; Cain Gonzalez, Springfield Shawnee, 6-1, 290, sr.; Mysta Moore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, 325, jr.
K: Dylan Rolfert, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 5-11, 205, sr.
Second Team Defense
DL: Kadin Bradford, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, 227, sr.; Connor Moore, Millbury Lake, 6-6, 260, sr.; Travis Merrill, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 240, jr.; Tyhir Gray, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 200, jr.; Caden Connor, Reading, 5-10, 200, jr.; Alex Couch, Carlisle, 6-2, 275, sr.; Kenny Wise, Tipp City Bethel, 5-10, 175, sr.
LB: Gavin Miller, North Union, 5-9, 175, sr.; CJ Smith, Marion Pleasant, 5-10, 185, sr.; Xavier Lamneck, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-10, 170, sr.; Trey Hoover, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-0, 215, jr.; Tyler Remish, South Range, 6-0, 200, jr.; Jason Herd, Conneaut, 5-11, 170, sr.; Tavion Thomas, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, 195, jr.; Ronald Cutts, Cincinnati Taft, 6-0, 210, jr.
DB: Ray Ray Pettigrew, Bellaire, 5-10, 160, jr.; Brady Nicely, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 155, jr.; Jack Budinger, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, 185, sr.; Grady Hutchinson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-10, 170, jr.; Beamer Walker, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 5-9, 160, jr., Josh Clark, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 175, sr.
P: Jonathan Weaver, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-2, 170, sr.
Third Team Offense
QB: Ben Nichols, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, 170, sr.; Christian Moyer, Doylestown Chippewa, 6-0, 190, sr.; Peyton Lemon, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-10, 190, sr.; Joel Steinkoenig, Reading, 6-5, 220, sr.
RB: Brian Fitzsimmons, Columbus Ready, 5-10, 190, jr.; Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep, 5-11, 195, sr.; Jaquez Keyes, Ironton, 6-1, 210, jr.; Trystan Gries, Williamsburg, 6-0, 182, jr.
WR/TE: Max Autry, Cincinnati Madeira, 5-9, 175, jr.; Tayvon Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-1, 165, sr.; Parker Logan, Columbus Academy, 6-3, 210, sr.; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, 185, jr., Johnny Burton, Piketon, 5-11, 175, sr.; Camren Loar, Piketon, 5-9, 159, sr.
OL: Hunter McComas, Piketon, 6-2, 225, sr.; Timmy O’Grady, Bellaire, 6-1, 230, sr.; Zac Hoskins, Brooklyn, 6-5, 280, sr.; Tommy Rauscher, Elyria Catholic, 6-2, 260, sr.; Michael Maloon, Brookville, 5-10, 235, sr.; Marvin Sutton, Columbus Ready, 6-2, 260, sr.; Logan Bomer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-2, 260, sr.; Logan Evans, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5-11, 250, sr.
K: Kanyon McCort, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-0, 180, jr.
Third Team Defense
DL: Ashton Duncan, Ironton, 6-2, 245, sr.; Dakahri Paul, Warrensville Heights, 6-0, 180, sr.; Bailey Ryan, South Range, 6-1, 277, jr.; Nick Burns, Chesapeake, 6-2, 280, sr.; Braiden Dunham, Piketon, 6-4, 215, sr.; Lucas Prichard, Lima Bath, 6-4, 255, sr.; Conner Cravaack, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-5, 225, jr.
LB: Chandler Burrell, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 195, sr.; Carson Williams, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 195, sr.; James Thurman, Portsmouth, 5-9, 190, sr.; Justin Hershberger, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-10, 190, sr.; Nate Glanc, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, 200, jr.; Phil LaVerde, Kirtland, 5-10, 175, jr.: Zack Stevens, Enon Greenon, 6-4, 190, jr.; Hunter Pendleton, Minford, 6-4, 230, jr.
DB: Jack Kuehn, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 176, sr.; Scottie Bruns, Carlisle, 6-0, 160, sr.; David Hawk, Springfield Shawnee, 5-9, 165, sr.; J Matz, Kansas Lakota, 6-0, 180, sr.; Ethan McHugh, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-1, 210, sr.; Brody Swigonski, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-11, 170, sr.
P: Jake Heatherington, Bellaire, 6-2, 170, jr.
Area Honorable Mention
QB: Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, 200, sr.; Jordan Schulz, Albany Alexander, 6-1, 170, soph.; Devin Parker, Minford, 6-2, 205, sr.; Isaac Molihan, Wellston, 5-10, 175, jr.;
RB: Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 208, jr.;
WR/TE: Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, 180, sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth 5-8, 157, jr.; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, 165, sr.; Tatem Toth, New Lexington, 6-2, 175, jr.; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, 240, jr.; Landen Wilson, Ironton, 5-10, 160, jr.;
OL: Kollin Ramsay, Zane Trace, 6-0, 300, sr.; Andrew Dodson, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-4, 245, sr.; Alex Baer, McDermott Northwest, 6-0, 230, jr.; Gabe Myers, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 247, sr.; Caleb Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 240, jr.;
K: Matt Sheridan, Ironton, 5-9, 160, sr.
DL: Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace, 5-11, 200, jr.; Aaron Penn, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, 225, sr.; Brenden Truett, Portsmouth, 5-6, 196, jr.; Josh Boggs, Wheelersburg, 6-4, 200, sr.;
LB: Maddox McCallister, South Point, 5-9, 170, sr.; Zane Brownfield, Piketon, 5-8, 170, soph.; Ashton Klaiber, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 210, sr.
DB: Aaron Masters, Ironton, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Michael Conkle, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, 174, Jr.
