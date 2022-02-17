FAIRLAND — Nelsonville-York had the defensive first-half needed in order to pull off a tournament upset.
The Buckeyes couldn't find enough offense to back it up, however.
No. 2 Fairland pulled away for a 50-30 win over No. 14 Nelsonville-York on Wednesday in a Division III sectional championship game.
The Buckeyes end their season with a 12-12 record, as the Dragons improve to 21-2 with their second win of the season over N-Y.
Nelsonville-York made Fairland work for the sectional title. The Buckeyes led 4-3 after one quarter, trailing just 11-9 at halftime.
Fairland picked up the offensive pace in the second half, going ahead 27-21 after three quarters. The Dragons won the fourth quarter 23-9 to win going away.
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland with 20 points, 14 coming in the final quarter. She made 10 of 12 free throws, including nine of 10 in the fourth. She added two 2-point field goals and two 3-pointers in the win.
Kylee Bruce added 12 points for Fairland, while Bree Allen scored 10 points. Kamryn Barnitz added seven points.
Mackenzie Hurd scored nine points for Nelsonville-York, finishing her Buckeye career with 1,017 career points.
Airah Lavy also tallied nine points for the Buckeyes, with Alivia Speelman scoring six points. Brooklyn Richards scored four points, with Cayleigh Dupler adding two points.
Fairland advances to the district semifinals and will play New Lexington on Saturday in Waverly.
