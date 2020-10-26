PROCTORVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes appeared poised to continue their postseason run at least another week.
However, what would have been a comeback win for the ages felt like a kick to the stomach.
Emma Marshall kicked a 27-yard field goal with no time on the clock, lifting No. 3 Fairland to a controversial 30-28 victory over No. 6 N-Y in a Division VI, Region 23 quarterfinal on Saturday.
The field goal came on an untimed down, after the Buckeyes were whistled for a questionable pass interference that negated an interception on what would have been the final play of the game.
The Buckeyes were that close to victory, but the result of the flag gave the Dragons another chance and Marshall took advantage.
The stinging defeat ends a five-game winning streak for Nelsonville-York, and ends its season with a 5-3 record.
Fairland (7-1) will host No. 7 Coal Grove on Saturday in a regional semifinal.
The turn of events in the closing seconds wiped out an incredible comeback for the Buckeyes, who faced deficits of 14-0, 21-7 and 27-14 before rallying back.
The Buckeyes took the leads on a dramatic fling to the end zone by Drew Carter. Facing a fourth-and-13, Carter threw to the end zone for Alec Taylor under pressure.
Taylor went up with a Fairland defender and hauled in the touchdown catch in the end zone. His teammates raced to him, the game tied at 27-27 with just 27 seconds remaining.
Taylor then made the extra point, giving Nelsonville-York its first lead of the game at 28-27.
Fairland star Gavin Hunt was able to collect the ensuing kickoff and return it to the 44 yard line. On the first play, Max Ward then found Hunt open up the seam for a 36-yard reception down to N-Y's 20-yard line with 16 seconds left.
Ward would throw three straight incomplete passes from there, with the second one nearly being intercepted by Christopher McDonald. For a brief moment, the Buckeyes thought they had the game secured, but the officials ruled the ball had hit the ground when McDonald went to the ground.
On fourth-and-10 from the 20-yard line — with three seconds remaining — Ward tried to find Hunt who was running a slant into the end zone.
Nelsonville-York's Ethan Douglas read the play the entire way, staying in front of Hunt to collect the interception.
As Douglas sprinted toward the sidelines with his teammates to celebrate, a flag came from the back of the end zone.
Pass interference was called on the Buckeyes, moving the ball to the 10-yard line for an untimed down.
Fairland opted to send in Marshall, and her kick one the game.
The Buckeyes vehemently argued the pass interference call, but to no avail.
Fairland had played from ahead all game until those closing seconds. Hunt had a 61-yard catch and run for the opening touchdown, and a 7-0 lead.
Fairland went ahead 14-0 when Ward hit Zander Schmidt with a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes got on the board thanks to Taylor's first touchdown, a 36-yard reception over the middle from Carter. Taylor caught a pass in traffic and broke away from the defense to race to the end zone.
However, Hunt struck again. His 73-yard punt return for a score allowed Fairland to lead 21-7 at halftime.
The Buckeyes cut the deficit to 21-14 on Carter's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Fairland answered with Schmidt's 6-yard touchdown pass from Ward. However, Marshall missed that extra point, leaving the score at 27-14.
The Buckeyes took advantage, as Carter's fourth-quarter 1-yard run, coupled with Taylor's extra point, cut the deficit to 27-21, setting up the late-game heroics.
Hunt led Fairland with eight receptions for 210 yards to go with his 73-yard punt return. Ward completed 16 of 32 passes for 278 yards. J.D. Brumfield rushed 20 times for 60 yards.
Carter led N-Y with 110 rushing yards on 19 carries, also completing 14 of 28 passes for 175 yards. Taylor caught four passes for 89 yards and the two touchdowns. Ethan Gail had five receptions for 34 yards, while McDonald caught three passes for 37 yards.
