ALBANY — The Federal Hocking Lancers were unable to keep pace with the Fairland Dragons on Saturday.
Fairland defeated Federal Hocking 81-38 in the Alley Classic at Alexander High School.
Fairland led 22-13 after one quarter and 45-25 at halftime.
Tariq Cottrill and Andrew Airhart each led the Lancers in scoring with 12 points. Airhart made a pair of 3-pointers and three 2-point shots. Cottrill made a 3-pointer, three 2-point field goals and three of his four free throws.
Lane Smith added eight points for Federal Hocking (4-3), while Caden Chapman, Iden Miller and Gage McVey each scored two points.
Ethan Taylor led Fairland with 16 points, while JD Thacker and Aiden Porter each added 15 points and Chase Allen 13 points.
