The Eastern Eagles have been a consistent program in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division for a number of years, but a playoff berth has eluded the program for nearly 20 seasons.
The Eagles have the chance to change that over the next two games as a pair of monster Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division games await.
Eastern will host the Belpre Golden Eagles on Friday on Senior Night in Tuppers Plains.
Eastern is 6-2 overall, while Belpre enters at 5-3.
The Eagles will finish the season with their annual rivalry game against Southern, this year to be played in Racine. Southern also enters week 9 with a 5-3 record.
Eastern is trying to play its way into the postseason in Division VII, Region 27, and also up the TVC-Hocking standings.
Eastern is 4-2 in league play, having already lost to leaders Trimble and Waterford. Belpre (5-1 TVC-Hocking) is ahead of the Eagles in the standings, while Southern (4-2 TVC) sits just behind the Eagles.
With Belpre and Waterford playing in week 10, Eastern could potentially finish in a tie for second place behind Trimble should it beat Belpre, then see Belpre go on to beat Waterford.
Eastern has won four games in a row to put itself in playoff positioning. Blake Newland has powered the Eagles all season long, and is coming off a 148 yard rushing day in a win at Miller. Newland scored four total touchdowns in the win over the Falcons, including returning an interception for a touchdown.
The Eagles are currently just outside of the playoff picture, sitting ninth in Region 27. The top eight teams made the playoffs.
Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic 50 website lists Eastern’s odds of making the postseason at 99 percent if it finishes 8-2. The Eagles’ playoff odds are 82 percent with a win over Belpre — according to Pasteur — but just 16 percent with a loss to Belpre.
The Eagles have only made the playoffs twice in program history — 2000 and 2001. Garret Karr led the way for Eastern, winning TVC-Hocking Offensive Player of the Year honors both seasons.
Now, a current group of Eagles are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought.
Eastern faces a Belpre team that was essentially eliminated from playoff contention in Division VI thanks to last week’s 35-7 loss to Warren. But the Golden Eagles control their own destiny to finish runner-up in the TVC-Hocking should they beat Eastern and Waterford.
The Wildcats, who will earn a forfeit win over Federal Hocking this week, are strong playoff contenders with a 6-2 record. Waterford is currently fourth in Region 27, and has a strong chance to play at home in week 11 with a week 10 win over Belpre.
