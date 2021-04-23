TUPPERS PLAINS — Eastern was able to gain a measure of revenge against the Trimble Tomcats on Friday.
The Eagles were able to score late and hold off the Tomcats 5-2.
Trimble had beaten Eastern 10-9 earlier in the season.
The Tomcats were held to two hits in the rematch against Eastern's Matthew Blanchard.
Blanchard struck out 15 batters and walked only three, throwing 118 pitches.
Despite Blanchard's excellence, Trimble and Eastern were still locked into a 1-1 deadlock going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Eagles would push four across home plate that inning to lead 5-1.
Trimble got a run back in the top of the sixth, but got no closer.
The Tomcats' duo of Austin Wisor and Bryce Downs held Eastern to just four hits.
Wisor started and pitched five innings, giving up five runs on three hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Three of those runs were earned.
Downs pitched the final inning, striking out two and working around a base hit.
Tabor Lackey and Brandon Burdette each hit singles for Trimble, with Lackey and Wisor scoring runs.
Wisor, Lackey and Blake Guffey each drew a walk.
Blanchard also led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, run, RBI and walk.
Brayden Smith, Preston Throlad and Will Oldaker each had an RBI for the Eagles, who improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble falls to 4-11 overall, and 2-6 in the TVC-Hocking.
Eastern 2, Trimble 0 (softball)
TUPPERS PLAINS — Eastern scored runs in the first and sixth innings, and that was enough offense for Tessa Rockhold.
Rockhold pitched a one-hit shutout in Eastern's 2-0 win over Trimble on Friday.
Rockhold struck out 16 batters, walking four.
Ashlynn Hardy had Trimble's only hit, as she also drew a walk.
Adelynn Stevens, Riley Campbell and Emily Young also reached base via a walk against Rockhold.
Sydney Reynolds was 3 for 3 to lead the offense for the Eagles.
Trimble falls to 2-12 overall and 1-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
