TUPPERS PLAINS — The best piece of news for Eastern’s football team heading into the 2019 campaign might be how boring life has become for its athletic trainer.
A year ago, the Eagles had as many as a dozen players missing August practice time, but fate is so far smiling on Pat Newland and the rest of his coaching staff this time around.
“You can’t overstate it,” said Newland. “We turned things around last year once we started getting our people back, so to be reasonably healthy right from the start is huge.”
Newland enters the sixth season of his second stint with the team, and this tenure has been defined by a slow but steady shuffle into the top half of the Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking standings. It culminated last year with a 5-3 league mark (5-5 overall) and a heart-stopping win over rival Southern.
And while the Eagles return eight starters on offense and six on defense, they lost two of their most dynamic playmakers from a year ago in Sharp and Blaise Facemyer. What remains, then, is a group large in numbers and long on grit, but short on eye-popping statistics.
“We’re going to build around our offensive and defensive lines,” Newland promised. “Our five starters have been playing together since they were young. They’re ready to step up. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
The unit — seniors Nick Little and Michael Leston; juniors Will Oldaker, Jake Barber and Hunter Sisson — is experienced (all but Sisson were full-time starters a season ago) and averages 218 pounds.
Throw sophomores Evan Randolph (6’2”, 250) and Isaiah Reed (5’10”, 230) into the rotation, and Eastern has a fair amount of size up front for Division VII.
Running the multiple-I behind them will be a new quarterback, junior Conner Ridenour, who will be throwing to a trio of young receivers in sophomores Brayden Smith and Ryan Ross, as well as freshman Jace Bullington.
The Eagles have traditionally been a team that goes to the air on 40 to 50 percent of their plays, so whether they can continue that ratio with all-new primary weapons in the passing game will be worth watching.
The team’s primary ball-carriers, juniors Blake Newland and Steve Fitzgerald, return, and the tight end position — always a big part of Newland’s game-plan — will be solid with senior Mason Dishong stepping in.
“Mason was our starting left guard last year, then we moved him to right guard, and now he’s our tight end,” said Newland. “That just tells you what kind of a player he is. He’s a hard-working kid, very unselfish, a born leader, and he’s got good hands for a converted lineman. We’re expecting great things.
“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on our offensive backfield,” Newland admitted. “They’ve got to grow up quickly and learn how to make things happen.”
Defensively, the Eagles will also be strong up front with the quartet of Little, Leston, Barber and Sisson. Newland and Fitzgerald will line up behind them on the outside, and Dishong and Oldaker have both shifted back from the defensive line to anchor the middle.
Oldaker, in particular, has slimmed down from his listed weight of 260 pounds to around 240, in order to make the transition to the linebacking corps.
“In the 4-4, the line has to control its gap responsibilities, and the linebackers have to be able to run downhill,” Newland explained. “I think we’ve found a good combination of players to do that. Mason and Will both run to the ball extremely well. They have a nose for it.
“All four of our linebackers are good leaders. We’re putting a lot of pressure on them, because we know they can handle it.”
The secondary is young — “raw, but extremely athletic and willing to learn” is how Newland described the trio of Ridenour, Smith and Bullington — and it will be up to the front eight to protect them, at least early.
That’s where the Eagles’ schedule comes in.
Eastern began last year with four straight losses before rattling off wins in five of its final six. Injuries played a part, but so did a brutal opening stretch of games against Huntington Ross, Caldwell, Trimble and Waterford.
The same gauntlet awaits it this season, and that’s why Newland has been closely monitoring his team’s health. The good news is that wins in even one or two of those games would set the Eagles up nicely the rest of the way.
