STEWART — The Federal Hocking attempted another big rally on Friday, but this time came up just short.
Eastern left Federal Hocking with a 12-9 victory in baseball.
The Lancers faced deficits of 7-1 and 11-4, but scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to close to within two runs.
Earlier in the week, Federal Hocking scored 15 runs in the final two innings of an eight-inning win at Belpre.
Federal Hocking had offensive highlights despite the loss, as six players finished with two hits.
Mason Jackson, Wes Carpenter, Collin Jarvis, Hunter Smith, Ethan McCune and Tyler Rogers each had multi-hit games.
Federal Hocking (9-9, 4-5 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) had 13 hits, 12 being singles Smith hit a double, scoring a run and drawing a walk.
Carpenter had two RBIs, two walks and scored a run. Rogers had two hits and two runs. Jarvis had two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.
Jackson had two hits and a run, while McCune had two singles.
Iden Miller drew two walks, also hitting a single, scoring a run and driving another run home.
Rogers and Jackson each pitched for Federal Hocking. Rogers went four innings, striking out four, while Jackson pitched the final three innings, striking out two.
Matthew Blanchard had a big game at the plate for the Eagles (10-4, 8-3 TVC-Hocking), going 3 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs. He hit two home runs, and a double.
Conner Ridenour was 2 for 5 with two runs, hitting a double. William Oldaker had three hits and three RBIs, while Preston Thorla had two hits and two runs.
Brayden Smith started on the mound for Eastern, going 4 2-3 innings. He gave up four runs, with only one being earned, on six hits and five walks. He struck out six. Owen Johnson pitched an inning, with Ridenour working the final 1 1-3.
Eastern 11, Federal Hocking 1 (softball)
STEWART — The Easter Eagles defeated Federal Hocking, 11-1, on Friday in a TVC-Hocking softball game.
The Eagles scored in each of the first four innings to build an 11-0 lead.
Federal Hocking (4-10, 2-7 TVC-Hocking) finished with four singles, one each for Cheyenne Mayle, Emma Wilson, Katie Brooks and Lilly Crow.
Brooks scored a run for the Lancers, while Crow drove in a run. Crow and Mia Basim each drew a walk.
Alexis Wilkes pitched all five innings of the game for Federal Hocking, giving up six earned runs. She walked one and struck out five.
