WATERFORD — The Eastern Eagles turned up the defense, and as a result nearly pulled off a huge upset.
Waterford held off visiting Eastern, 22-21, in a girls' basketball game on Thursday.
Waterford, the five-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions, improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Eastern falls to 1-4 overall, and 1-3 in league play.
Olivia Barber paced Eastern with five points, while Erica Durst tallied four points. Kennadi Rockhold and Whitney Durst each finished with three points.
Jennessa Lang led the Wildcats with 11 points.
Eastern set the tone early by leading 8-2 after a quarter. The Eagles continued to lead 13-6 at halftime, and 17-15 going to the fourth quarter.
The teams will rematch on Jan. 23 at Eastern.
