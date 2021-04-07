GLOUSTER — The Eastern softball team earned a 15-1 win over the Trimble Tomcats on Wednesday.
The Eagles scored two in the first, three in the second and one in the third to lead 6-1 before scoring eight in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Adelynn Stevens had Trimble's only hit, also scoring a first-inning run.
Briana Orsborne took the loss, pitching the first four innings, with Ashlynn Hardy working the fifth.
Ella Carelton nearly pitched a perfect game, allowing only the first-inning run, which was unearned thanks to an Eagles' error. She struck out two without walking a batter.
