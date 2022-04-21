GLOUSTER — Eastern won a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball game at Trimble High School on Wednesday, 10-6.
Trimble had nine hits in the game, led by Emily Young and Joelle Richards. Richards was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Young was 2 for 4.
Briana Orsborne had a hit and RBI while Alabama Martin had a hit.
Martin started in the pitching circle for Trimble, working into the fourth. She gave up eight hits and eight runs, striking out two. Richards pitched the rest of the way, giving up two runs and three hits.
Carleton pitched a complete game for Eastern, striking out five. Reed led Eastern's offense with three hits, while Mexan and Durst each had two hits.
Trimble is scheduled to travel to Nelsonville-York on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a non-league makeup game.
