TUPPERS PLAINS — The Federal Hocking Lancers dropped baseball and softball decisions at Eastern High School on Tuesday.
The Lancers lost the baseball game, 7-4, while falling in the softball game to the Eagles, 14-7.
Federal Hocking is 7-7 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after the baseball game.
The Lancers were tied at 2-2 with the Eagles before Eastern scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Federal Hocking trailed 6-3 after plating a run in the fifth, but Eastern answered with a run in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
Federal Hocking had five singles in the game, with Collin Jarvis, Drew Airhart, Ethan McCune, Iden Miller and AJ Daniels all getting hits.
Jarvis, Airhart and Daniels each had an RBI, while Mason Jackson, Wes Carpenter and Airhart scored a run.
Carpenter started and pitched five innings. He allowed seven runs, four being earned, on eight hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
Jackson pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Brayden Smith nearly went the distance for the Eagles, pitching 6 2-3 in the win. He worked around eight walks, striking out five before he reached his 125-pitch limit.
William Oldaker got the final out on a strikeout for the save.
Oldaker also had two doubles at the plate, driving in three runs. Preston Thorla was 2 for 4 with a run for the Eagles (5-1 TVC-Hocking).
Eastern also won the softball game, 14-7.
The Lancers jumped ahead thanks to a five-run second, only to see the Eagles score six in the bottom half of the inning.
The score remained 6-5 until Eastern added six runs in the fourth, and one more in the fifth to lead 13-5.
Alexis Wilkes had two hits and an RBI for Federal Hocking, while Makyla Walker had two hits, a run and RBI. Wilkes and Walker each had a double.
Sydney Martin had a hit and three RBIs for the Lancers, while Samantha Brown, Emma Wilson and Izzy Tores each hit singles.
The Lancers are 3-6 overall, and 1-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Federal Hocking splits games at South Gallia
MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers rolled to a 16-1 baseball win at South Gallia on Monday.
The Lancers scored six times in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Federal Hocking led 6-1 before scoring a run in the fourth and nine more in the fifth.
The Lancers improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking sent Tyler Rogers to the mound, and he responded with four quality innings. He allowed one unearned run and just two hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Collin Jarvis worked a scoreless fifth inning, striking out two.
The Lancers had nine hits in the win, with AJ Daniels going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. He hit two doubles and scored a run.
Wes Carpenter and Hunter Smith collected two hits apiece. Both of Smith's hits were doubles, as he drove in three runs and scored three times. Carpenter crossed home plate twice.
Drew Airhart also hit a double, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Rogers had a hit and scored a run.
South Gallia had seven errors that led to 10 unearned runs for Federal Hocking.
South Gallia 10, Federal Hocking 1 (softball)
South Gallia pulled away for a 10-1 softball win over Federal Hocking on Monday.
The Rebels led 3-1 before scoring six runs in the fourth, and one final run in the sixth inning.
Federal Hocking had three hits in the game, with Cheyenne Mayle, Alexis Wilkes and Izzy Torres each hitting singles. Torres scored the Lancers run, while Samantha Brown had an RBI. Emma Wilson drew a walk.
Wilkes pitched a complete game for Federal Hocking, striking out six and walking one. She gave up 10 runs, with only three being earned after four Federal Hocking errors.
The Lancers fell to 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in the TVC-Hocking.
