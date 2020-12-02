NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York's home opener didn't result in a victory, but second-year head coach Blaine Gabriel still likes the direction the Buckeyes' program is heading.
Nelsonville-York lost to New Lexington in a non-league game on Tuesday, 53-43, inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Panthers (1-0) jumped ahead 8-0 in the first quarter and never lost that lead. The Buckeyes (1-1) played them mostly even the rest of the way, but couldn't erase that early deficit.
"Last year when we played these guys, they jumped out on us 14-zip," Gabriel said. "They returned all their starters so we knew it was going to be a tough test. I thought we played hard. The tone was set early. We battled. We had it within four a couple times. We just didn't hit some shots."
The Buckeyes will rely on a balanced lineup this year for production. Senior Ethan Gail is the most experienced player in the lineup, and he showed that on Tuesday.
Gail scored 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting, adding four steals.
Gabriel also noted that Nelsonville-York's pace will be dictated by junior guard Drew Carter. He scored nine points to go with three assists against New Lexington.
Senior Joe Tome is also a returner for the Buckeyes, and he showed off his long-range shooting against the Panthers. He made four 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points and helping the Buckeyes hang around.
The Buckeyes had junior Braydin McKee (two points, four rebounds) coming off the bench on Tuesday, another returner from last year.
A newcomer to the program is senior Trevor Morrissey, and he added four points for the Buckeyes. Freshman Keegan Swope also got his first experience playing a veteran team like New Lexington, as he was part of Tuesday's starting lineup.
"As this season goes, you'll see that five, six especially, they are all kind of interchangeable," Gabriel said. "So any of the six can be a leading scorer any night, and that even counts my freshman (Swope). He's getting better every night."
The Buckeyes simply had a difficult time getting started against New Lexington, which started three seniors and a junior.
Nelsonville-York's first field goal came 6 minutes and 5 seconds into the game, a 3-pointer from Tome. New Lexington had already built up an 8-0 lead by that point, and would eventually stretch the advantage to 13-3 after Lukas Ratliff's 3-pointer.
"We ran two back-door cuts, had shots on both of them," Gabriel said. "The first one we missed it. The second one we mishandled the ball. It kind of set a tone."
The rest of the game went back and forth, the Buckeyes making a run only to see the Panthers steady the ship.
Nelsonville-York was within 18-15 in the second quarter after one of Morrissey's buckets.
New Lexington answered right back with a 10-2 run to lead 28-17 after another Ratliff 3-pointer.
The Panthers led 30-20 at halftime after Logyn Ratliff scored on a drive to the basket right before the buzzer sounded.
"What was really devastating was not rotating along the layup at the end of the second quarter, right before half," Gabriel said. "We gave that up right at the buzzer. There's no excuse for that."
Nelsonville-York's best stretch came in the third quarter, as a 6-0 run cut the Panthers' lead to 40-36.
Gail scored all six of those points — two baskets coming on fast-break opportunities — and the Buckeyes had momentum going to the fourth. Gail had nine of N-Y's 16 third-quarter points.
"The first half, we really didn't run," Gabriel said. "Third quarter, we got out and ran. That's a big part of our offense is put people on their heels. We don't have to beat them for layups, but we want to put them on their heels. That allows us to get set up and create advantages."
The biggest stretch of the game came at the start of the fourth, as New Lexington scored the first seven points to lead 47-36 after Brady Hanson's three-point play.
Nelsonville-York never got any closer than six points — 49-43 with 2:22 to play — the rest of the way.
The Buckeyes were held to seven points on 1 of 7 shooting in the final quarter.
"Fourth quarter, we came out, made one pass and shot five straight 3s," Gabriel said. "Kind of snow balled from there. We had an opportunity."
Hanson and Lukas Ratliff each scored 14 for the Panthers, while 6-foot-8 senior Braden Agriesti added 10 points and six rebounds. Logyn Ratliff added eight points while Hunter Kellogg added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. All of New Lexington's points came from its starting lineup.
The Buckeyes will be on the road on Friday, traveling to Southern. They host Eastern on Dec. 8 before opening Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at home against Vinton County on Dec. 11.
Nelsonville-York was 5-18 a year ago in Gabriel's first season with the Buckeyes. The veteran coach likes the potential of his veteran group over the next few months.
"I'm disappointed we got beat, but I'm also proud of the kids because we didn't back down," Gabriel said. "I thought they played hard.
"We'll be alright," he added. "This was a good early season test for us."
New Lexington 53, Nelsonville-York 43
New Lexington;13;17;10;13;—;53
Nelsonville-York;8;12;16;7;—;43
NEW LEXINGTON 53 (1-0)
Brady Hanson 6 1-3 14, Logyn Ratliff 2 4-4 8, Lukas Ratliff 6 0-0 14, Hunter Kellogg 3 0-0 7, Braden Agriesti 4 2-4 10, Isaac Dick 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 7-11 53; 3-point field goals: 4 (Lukas Ratliff 2, Kellogg, Hanson 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 43 (1-1)
Drew Carter 3 2-2 9, Ethan Gail 7 1-2 16, Joe Tome 4 0-0 12, Keegan Swope 0 0-0 0, Trevor Morrissey 2 0-0 4, Braydin McKee 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 16 5-6 43; 3-point field goals: 6 (Tome 4, Carter, Gail 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Field goals — New Lexington 21-37 (.568), 3-point field goals 4-5 (.800); Nelsonville-York 16-37 (.432), 3-point field goals 6-17 (.353); Free throws — New Lexington 7-11 (.636), Nelsonville-York 5-6 (.833); Rebounds — New Lexington 25 (Agriesti, Kellogg 6 apiece), Nelsonville-York 15 (McKee 4); Assists — New Lexington 8 (Hanson 4), Nelsonville-York 5 (Carter 3); Blocks — New Lexington 1 (Agriesti 1), Nelsonville-York 1 (Morrissey 1); Turnovers — New Lexington 16, Nelsonville-York 13; Steals — New Lexington 6 (Kellogg 3), Nelsonville-York 8 (Gail 4); Team fouls — New Lexington 8, Nelsonville-York 9; JV game — Nelsonville-York 38, New Lexington 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.