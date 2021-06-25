GLOUSTER — Jackson Post 81 used a big start to land a legion baseball win in Athens County.
Jackson scored five first-inning runs and never lost that lead, winning at Glouster Post 414 9-6 on Thursday.
Glouster scored a run in the first and two in the third to rally to within 5-3, but Jackson answered with a three-run fourth.
Glouster scored in the fifth, with Jackson scoring in the top of the sixth. Trailing 9-4, Glouster scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before Post 81 recorded the final out.
Cam Bayha was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Glouster. Tabor Lackey had a single, run and RBI. Collin Jarvis and Bryce Downs each had a single, two walks and run. Drew Harris hit a single and drove in a run. Austin Wisor drew a walk and scored two runs, while Brandon Burdette had an RBI and Wes Carpenter scored a run.
Downs started and pithed 1-3 of an inning, taking the loss. Carpenter pitched 3 2-3 innings of relief, striking out four. Cole Wright finished the game by pitching the final three innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Landon Camp hit a double and drew a walk for Jackson.
