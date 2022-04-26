STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers were unable to erase an early deficit on Monday against the Belpre Golden Eagles.
Belpre scored four times in each of the first two innings to lead 8-1, eventually taking home a 10-4 victory.
Lucas Fullerton pitched a complete game for Belpre, allowing four runs with three being earned. He scattered seven hits, walking three and striking out two.
Chris Copen was 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Belpre. Carter Norman was 2 for 2 with two walks, a double and three RBIs. Gabe Hendrix also had two hits, scoring two runs.
Mason Jackson was 2 for 4 with a run for Federal Hocking (4-6, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division). Ethan McCune had a single, two walks, RBI and two runs. Iden Miller had a single and run, Glen Wilkes had a single and RBI, while Adrian Torres and Trenton Wilkes each hit singles.
Drew Airhart started on the mound, going two innings. He gave up eight runs, with five being earned, on six hits and five strikeouts. Jackson pitched three innings of relief, with Glen Wilkes working the final two innings.
