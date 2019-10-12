BIDWELL — The Alexander Spartans got back in the win column on Friday.
Alexander traveled to River Valley and defeated the Raiders, 35-0, in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football game.
The win moves the Spartans to 4-3 on the season, and ends a three-game losing streak. Alexander is 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
River Valley falls to 1-6 overall, and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Easley led the way in Alexander's victory. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 19 times for 92 yards, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
Logan Neal added 66 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries for Alexander. Jordan Cantrell had 48 yards on nine carries.
Matt Brown led Alexander in receiving, catching two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Luke Chapman caught six passes for 34 yards, Tanner MacDowell had three receptions for 43 yards and Chase Siefert caught two passes for 10 yards.
It was Alexander's second shutout win of the season.
The Spartans defeated the Raiders for the second year in a row, and the seventh time in the past 10 seasons.
Alexander will spend the next two weeks at home. The Spartans host Nelsonville-York on Friday, before welcoming Warren to Albany the following week.
