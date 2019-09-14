ALBANY — Kaleb Easley had a strong game on the ground, and the Alexander Spartans continued their winning ways.
Easley had four rushing touchdowns, powering Alexander to a 33-14 victory over South Point on Friday.
The Spartans won their home opener, and improve to 3-0 on the season.
It's the best start for the program since the 2011 team began the season 6-0.
Easley finished with 70 yards on the ground on 18 carries, including four touchdowns. He was also 9 of 16 passing with an interception and 88 yards.
Michael Kelly led the receivers with 41 yards on five receptions. Luke Chapman caught three passes for 38 yards, and Chase Siefert caught a pass for nine yards.
Jordan Cantrell added 17 yards on six rushes, while Jagger Cain had 26 yards on four carries.
The game was tied at 7-7 when Easley scored one of his rushing touchdowns with 7:25 left in the third quarter.
Alexander would lead 20-7 by the end of the third quarter, and eventually led 33-7 into the fourth.
South Point falls to 1-2 on the season.
The Spartans will now turn their focus to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play, as they travel to defending league champion Athens on Friday.
