Alexander head coach Earich Dean has witnessed a lot of football in Athens County.
Dean has been the Spartans’ head coach for the last three seasons and before that coached at every level of the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes’ program. So his praise of Alexander senior Kaleb Easley carries some weight, as Dean has been around numerous all-league and all-Ohio players.
“Kaleb is a no-excuse, team-first player that has a non-stop work attitude,” Dean said. “He is the type of player you want to build a football program around.”
The Spartans built their program around Easley the last three seasons, and now he will continue that career at Wilmington College.
Easley was a unique football player on both sides of the football for Alexander. Not many players have the skill, toughness and technique to play quarterback, but also lead the team in tackles as a linebacker. Easley did that for the Spartans.
“Kaleb had a great career at Alexander and I contribute that to his work ethic,” Dean said. “He pushed himself and people around him to be better everyday. He always led by example, which is one reason his teammates voted him team captain three years in a row.”
Easley was named one of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Defensive Players of the Year as a senior. He finished with 141 tackles, four fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and an interception. He also led the Spartans with 91 tackles during his junior season.
Easley was named all-league three times during his high school football career.
He will play linebacker at Wilmington, and Dean expects Easley to continue to improve as he can focus on one side of the ball.
“Being able to be a full-time defensive player will enhance his skills even more,” he said. “One of his best attributes is having the ability to make tackles in space. At the next level, with so many wide-open offenses, he will have to do that. I feel very confident his game will transfer very well at Wilmington. It has been a true honor being his coach.”
True to his team-first attitude, Easley said he’ll do whatever he can to help Wilmington be successful.
“You never know what could happen and I’ve always been a team-first player so if another position is better for the team then that is what I will do,” Easley said.
The Fightin’ Quakers are an NCAA Division III program and compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
“What led me to choose Wilmington was the family feel I sensed being on campus meeting coaches players and staff,” Easley said. “I was able to create a really good relationship with the coaches and that was a big factor for me. The campus is beautiful and is ultimately what I was looking for. The athletic facility was great. At the end of the day I wanted to go where I felt most wanted and Wilmington happened to be the best fit for my future both in the classroom and in football.”
Easley will major in sports management with a minor in business and coaching.
Easley, who was also an all-TVC player in basketball his senior year, said football has always been the sport for him.
“Since I was a little kid, I knew that I wanted to play football at the next level,” he said. “Football isn’t a sport where after high school you can just go and play for real in the backyard.”
Easley said the team aspect is what he likes the most about football, 11 players being on the same page for a play to be successful.
Like a true linebacker, welcoming the physicality of football is also something that drew Easley to the sport.
“This is one of the few sports where it is encouraged to inflict pain on your opponent, but still be a great sport as you create many friendships with opposing players,” he said.
Easley played a large role in helping Alexander transition after a large group of seniors led the program to a TVC-Ohio title and playoff berth in 2015. He came in as a freshman the next season and was an all-league receiver and defensive back, as a young squad tried to find its footing.
The Spartans went 4-6 the last two seasons. Included were wins over Vinton County, River Valley and Berne Union as Alexander rebounded from 1-9 years in 2016 and ‘17.
“I feel that my time at Alexander has laid a great foundation for me to be able to build off of in college,” Easley said. “I have been coached by various coaches, all being very knowledgeable and bringing their own niches that has shaped me into the football player I am today. I am very thankful to all of my coaches.”
Easley cited the win over Vinton County his junior season as one that stood out. The Spartans were 17-14 winners after Marcus Spaulding launched a walk-off 33-yard field goal in overtime.
The win allowed the Spartans to end a 14-game TVC-Ohio losing streak. It was a game where Easley and his teammates truly left everything they had out on the field.
“My favorite memory though has to be beating Vinton County at Vinton in overtime on a game-winning field goal,” he explained. “Why? Because you don’t understand the feeling that takes over you body when that happens. It’s an excitement that is unmatched and I am glad that I got to enjoy that moment with all my coaches and teammates. Also shout out to Marcus Spaulding for making the kick.”
While the wins were sweet and the loses hurt, Easley said being around his friends and teammates are memories that will stand out.
“One of my favorite memories during football was going with the team to Longs Retreat every year and everyone bonding doing various things — swimming, putt-putt golf, go-karts, and spikeball — that was always a great time and I’m for sure going to miss,” he said.
While Easley made his impact felt on defense, he was also a three-year starter for Dean at quarterback. He completed 96 of 157 passes as a senior for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 581 yards on the ground with 16 more touchdowns.
“Every Friday it was like having a coach on the field,” Dean said. “He spent a lot of time watching film so he could read offenses and defenses very well. He would put his teammates in position to make plays and could communicate to his coaches about what he was seeing. If he made a mistake he owned it. If he did something good, he praised his team. He was a true leader that will be deeply missed.”
Easley echoed those sentiments, that he will miss his time at Alexander and was thankful for everyone who played a role in him getting an opportunity to play at the next level.
“I’d like to thank the Alexander community for all the love and supported throughout my time at Alexander,” he said. “I’d also like to thank all my friends that have supported me and came to all my games no matter how far or what the weather was like. Furthermore, I’d like to thank all of my coaches for laying the foundation for me and making my Alexander football a great experience. I’d like to thank Coach Dean for everything he has done for me coming into my sophomore year. He has done a tremendous job here at Alexander and he will continue to do so.
“Finally, I’d like to thank all of family that has loved and supported me since I was young I love you guys. With saying that I would like to thank my father (Roe Easley) for always pushing me to be that best. I just want you to know all of the hours that you have spent helping me with my craft has not gone unappreciated. Love you!”
