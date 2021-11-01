HOWARD — The Eastern Eagles represented the Tri-Valley Conference on Saturday in a Division VII, Region 27 playoff game at East Knox.
The No. 4 seeded Bulldogs surged to a first-half lead, leading to a 41-13 win over No. 13 Eastern.
The Eagles fell behind 20-0 after one quarter, and 34-0 at halftime.
Eastern finishes its season with a record of 4-5.
East Knox (9-2) was led by Cole DeLaughder, Peyton Lester and Shane Knepp.
DeLaughder rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Lester completed 7 of 12 passes for 124 yards.
East Knox put three touchdowns on the board in the first quarter. Knepp's 17-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
Knepp then added a defensive score, returning an interception 66 yards for a 13-0 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter.
DeLaughder's first touchdown was a 12-yard run for a 20-0 lead with 1:06 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles remained within three touchdowns until late in the half. East Knox went ahead 27-0 with 1:16 left in the second quarter on Lester's 27-yard touchdown pass to DeLaughder.
The Bulldogs got the ball back, and Knepp caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lester for his third touchdown of the half. The Bulldogs went ahead 34-0 with 24.3 seconds left in the half.
DeLaugher's 6-yard touchdown run with 4:24 left in the third lifted East Knox's lead to 41-0.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final quarter. Brady Yonker's 26-yard pass to Jayden Evans got them on the board. Eastern trailed 41-7 after Landon Randolph's extra point.
Bryce Newland added a 9-yard touchdown run with 57.6 seconds left for the final margin of 41-13.
Newland led Eastern with 128 yards on 28 carries. The Eagles had 130 yards rushing as a team.
Yonker completed 3 of 10 passes for 39 yards, with an interception.
Evans (26 yards), Brayden Smith (10 yards) and Newland (three yards) all caught a pass for Eastern.
Knepp caught two passes for 55 yards for East Knox.
East Knox hosts No. 5 Trimble on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Region 27 quarterfinal.
