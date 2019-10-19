HEMLOCK — In case you haven’t noticed, the Eastern Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders. Quietly, they have put together a solid season built on size, speed and tempo.
They showed that balance against the Miller Falcons, as they cruised to a 49-14 win.
Eastern (6-2, 4-2 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) entered this game in ninth place in Division VII, Region 27 and seeking their first playoff birth since 2001. Against Miller, they played like a team starved for a taste of the postseason. All Miller (2-6, 0-6 TVC-Hocking) could do was scrap as hard as it could to keep up.
Tailback Blake Newland scored for the Eagles on their first possession, as he capped a six-play drive with a 45-yard touchdown run. This was the start of a huge night for Newland, who scored two touchdowns on the ground, one through the air, and one on defense, as he closed the second half scoring with a 57-yard pick six. Newland had 180 yards of total offense, with another 67 yards on special teams returns.
After Newland’s first two touchdowns put the Eagles ahead 14-0, Miller fought back. Quarterback Colby Bartley, pressured all night by the outsized Eagles defensive line, found Kylan McClain streaking behind the Eagles defense for a 65-yard touchdown pass. After one quarter, Miller trailed 14-6.
“I thought we played well for the first quarter and a half,” said Falcons head coach Sean Bartley. “After that, Eastern’s size and speed took over… Still, I loved the fight that our kids showed.”
The Falcons did fight. Colby Bartley showed courage in the pocket and tried to move the ball through the air after Miller failed to establish its ground game. Eastern routinely stacked seven or eight on the line, leaving the middle of the field open for the big play. On the rare occasion that Bartley had enough time for the routes to develop, he seized the advantage and launched it downfield. He finished with 130 yards and two touchdown passes. Miller also managed to force three turnovers on defense. But, for each of Miller’s successes, Eastern struck back twice as hard.
In the second quarter, Eastern reached the endzone four more times. Steve Fitzgerald followed another Newland touchdown with his own score — the first of two he notched on the night to give the Eagles a 28-7 lead. Miller’s Bartley found Trey McCoy for another touchdown pass, but Eastern responded again with two more touchdowns. At the half, Eastern led 42-14.
The Eagles opened the second half with the ball, and they methodically marched down the field on an eight play drive that ended on a Ryan Ross touchdown reception. With that, the Eagles led 49-14, and only had to wait out a running clock for the road victory.
“Hats off to them,” said Sean Bartley. “They played really well.”
The playoffs are possible for the Eastern Eagles, but they face two tough teams to close out the season. Next week, they’ll face off against Belpre, and then close out against their rival Southern. Both teams have winning records on the year.
For Miller, the Falcons will remain at home next week against South Gallia where they will seek their first conference win. After that, they will play Fairfield Christian, who was added to the schedule after Federal Hocking canceled its season. The Falcons hope to close out strong, and continue to show the fight they displayed against Eastern.
Eastern 49, Miller 14
Eastern;14;;28;;7;;0;—;49
Miller;;6;;8;0;0;—;14
E – Blake Newland 46 yd run, (run failed), 7:27 1st
E – Newland 40 yd run, (Newland run), 2:58, 1st
M – Kylan McClain 65 yd pass from Colby Bartley, (kick failed), 1:08, 1st
E – Newland 30 pass from Conner Ridenour, (Mason Dishong kick), 10:33, 2nd
E – Steve Fitzgerald 17 yd run, (Dishong kick), 7:44, 2nd
M – Trey McCoy 17 yd pass from Bartley, (McCoy pass from Bartley), 5:59, 2nd
E – Fitzgerald 18 pass from Ridenour, (Dishong kick), 4:29, 2nd
E – Newland 57 yd interception return, (Dishong kick), 2:48, 2nd
E – Ryan Ross 11 yd pass from Ridenour, (Dishong kick), 10:03, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;E;M
First downs;15;5
Plays from scrimmage;43;51
Rushing (plys-yds);33-253;28-62
Passing yards;76;130
Total net yards;329;192
Passes (cmp-att-int);5-10-0;7-19-1
Fumbles (no-lost);4-3;3-3
Penalties;3-13;4-18
Punts (no-avg);0-0.0;4-33.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Eastern — Blake Newland 12-148 2TD, Brayden Smith 3-54, Steve Fitzgerald 6-49 TD, Colton Combs 5-25, Ryan Ross 2-9, Conner Ridenour 2-(-10), Brady Yonker 6-(-19), team 3-(-3); Miller — Lucas Dishon 11-24, Quin McCabe 1-22, Colby Bartley 7-19, Hunter Wellspring 6-1, Trey McCoy 3-(-4)
PASSING
Eastern – Conner Ridenour 5-9-0-76, Brady Yonker 0-1-0-0; Miller – Colby Bartley 7-19-1-130
RECEIVING
Eastern – Blake Newland 2-32 TD, Steve Fitzgerald 1-18 TD, Brayden Smith 1-15, Ryan Ross 1-11 TD; Miller – Kylan McClain 3-91, Trey McCoy 2-27 TD, Hunter Wellspring 1-10, Gage Spencer 1-2
