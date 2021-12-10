WELLSTON — Kyler D'Augustino and the Alexander Spartans had a big second half, but Cyan Ervin and the Wellston Golden Rockets had too big of a lead.
Ervin scored 29 points on Friday, leading Wellston to a 71-50 win over Alexander in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
Alexander falls to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the TVC-Ohio, while Wellston improves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Ervin, a junior guard, was the leader for Wellston on Friday. He made nine 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and eight of his 12 free throw attempts.
Ervin scored 15 points in the first half, including 11 in the second quarter to give the Rockets an early lead. They were ahead 17-9 after one quarter, and 33-17 at halftime.
Ervin added 12 more points in the third quarter, allowing Wellston to extend its advantage to 58-39.
Evan Brown added 17 points for Wellston, while Garrett Brown added 13 points. Michael Schober had seven points, Isaac Molihan four points and Josh Jackson one point.
D'Augustino led Alexander with 20 points, 18 coming in the second half. He scored 14 points in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers in that frame.
Jace Ervin added 14 points for Alexander, including eight in the first half. Braydin McKee had eight points, while Dylan Allison and Zach Barnhouse each scored three points. Gage Vincent scored two points.
Alexander returns home on Tuesday, hosting River Valley in a TVC-Ohio clash.
