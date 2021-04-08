WELLSTON — Abbi Ervin delivered a single that led to an early-season shakeup in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.
Ervin's two-run single in the seventh inning propelled Athens to a 2-0 win at Wellston High School on Wednesday.
The Rockets won the TVC-Ohio in 2019, but fell victim to the upstart Bulldogs.
Athens is 2-0 in the TVC-Ohio, while Wellston falls to 1-1 in league play, and 2-2 overall.
The Bulldogs have also won six in a row, improving to 6-2 on the season.
Athens' Ashleigh James and Wellston's Maddie Potts were locked into a pitching duel, the game scoreless going to the seventh.
Potts retired the first two batters of the seventh before the Bulldogs got a rally going.
Kayla Hammonds got it started with a double, and Taylor Orcutt reached on a fielder's choice.
That brought up Ervin. She was down in the count 1-2 when she hit a single to right-center.
Hammonds and Orcutt scored, as the Bulldogs' offense came through with two-out lightning.
James pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh inning, getting two ground balls and a fly out to center fielder Bailee Toadvine to end the game.
James allowed only two hits — a double and a single — in seven innings of work. She didn't walk a batter, striking out six. She retired the first 11 batters of the game, and the final seven of the contest.
Wellston's Jenna Johnston hit a two-out double in the fourth inning, but was stranded.
Wellston's Alyssa Peterson hit a two-out single in the fifth, but James struck out Chloe Burgett looking for the final out.
Potts struck out seven and walked one for Wellston, as Athens collected four hits overall.
Olivia Banks and Olivia Kaiser also hit singles for the Bulldogs. Banks also drew a walk.
Athens will try to continue its hot streak on Friday as it hosts Meigs in another key TVC-Ohio game.
