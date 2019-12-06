ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans experienced a breakthrough a season ago.
Alexander earned its first district tournament win since 1997, then came within a few possessions of knocking off an unbeaten Wheelersburg squad in a Division III Southeast District final.
The Spartans showed they could play with anyone on the big stage, and the bulk of the group returns for one more go around.
“Guys left that clocker room with a little different attitude heading into an offseason,” Alexander coach Jim Kearns said. “The three seniors we lost last year were very important in getting us to that level. Now we want to take more steps than that with this team. There’s a long road before we get there. We have a lot to do.”
The seniors Kearns spoke of will be missed as Stone Markins, Dylan Mecum and Kam Riley were all multi-year starters and left their mark on the program.
However, Alexander has the benefit of returning eight seniors and a load of experience. Add to that the fact that Kearns returns for his seventh season as the head coach and the Spartans would appear to have all the ingredients to hit the ground running.
“We have some experience back and a lot of kids that have been together for a long time,” Kearns said. “These kids, of course Caleb (Terry) and J.K. (Kearns) probably have the most experience, but a lot of the other kids have played major roles in varsity sports throughout their careers. These kids are battled tested. They get along real well. They’re a close group.”
Caleb Terry and J.K. Kearns were both starters or regular varsity contributors as sophomores.
Terry is a 6-foot-10 post presence, while Kearns will return as the team’s point guard. The duo give Alexander a strength both in the front court and the back court.
Terry recently signed to play at Division II Trevecca, and gives the Spartans a height advantage not many teams in the area can match.
“We’re fortunate to have Caleb,” Jim Kearns said. “He’s had his best preseason yet. You would expect that of a senior. The corner he’s turned offensively has been very noticeable. I think he’s always been a factor at the rim for us. We’re always pushing him forward.”
J.K. Kearns, the coach’s son, will be an unquestioned leader both on and off the court.
“He knows what we want, what we want to get into,” Jim Kearns said. “Time and score, he’s solid with that. He’s been around sports his whole life. Coming back with a lot of minutes under his belt. Seniors usually have a little more confidence just because they’re seniors, but when you add that extra amount of time he played as a sophomore and junior, we’re looking for big things out of him.”
Alexander has a bevy of experienced players to look to in order to fill out the starting lineup. Senior guard Matt Brown was the first player off the bench during the Spartans’ tournament run, and also has two previous years of varsity playing time.
“He probably has the most experience,” Jim Kearns said.
Kaleb Easley, Luke Chapman and Trey Schaller also played significant minutes last season and are returning seniors.
“Kaleb Easley’s had a real good preseason shooting the ball well,” Jim Kearns said. “He’s just a competitor. Luke Chapman, always in the right spots. Trey Schaller’s had one of the best summers of any of our kids, been in the weight room. He’s really coming on.”
Lucas Markins and Colby Carsey are also seniors who will see time on the court for Alexander.
“Lukas Markins, he went from 5-8 as a sophomore to 6-3 now,” Jim Kearns said. “Colby’s the ultimate team player. This group of seniors is just a good group to coach.”
Alexander has two juniors in Isaac York and Cam Houpt.
Freshman Kyler D’Augustino is coming off a fall that saw him contribute varsity minutes on the soccer team, as well as serving as the football team’s place kicker.
“He fit in real well in the summer,” Jim Kearns said. “He has a varsity body. He loves basketball. He’s already played two varsity sports. Being around these guys isn’t new to him. As I tell all our kids, he’ll get what he earns. When you get to the high school level in varsity basketball, the grade only means how many years you have left. It doesn’t mean how much you play or don’t play in that season. He’ll get what he earns. He’s certainly a fine young player.”
The Spartans have continuity on the coaching staff as well, as Jordan Hill returns for his seventh season as Jim Kearns’ varsity assistant.
Alexander once again has a difficult non-league schedule, on top of its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division slate.
The Spartans open the season on Friday at Southeastern. They also face Adena, Ironton, Western, Waverly, Chillicothe, Jackson and Trimble in non-league games.
“The schedule that (athletic director) Bradd (Jeffers) and I devised is a very strenuous schedule,” Jim Kearns said. “It isn’t a schedule that sets a team to go up 22-0, I can ensure you that. Our expectations will be of ourselves, getting better every day and then hopefully as you come to the end of the year, you’re playing your best basketball.”
That strategy worked a year ago, as the Spartans were a game away from playing in the regional tournament.
Alexander hasn’t won a district title in boys basketball, and hasn’t won the TVC-Ohio since 2006. Both of those titles would appear to be in play with an experienced roster in place, but Jim Kearns knows that outside expectations can’t effect how the Spartans approach the season.
“I think we manage our expectations by managing ourself,” he said. “The last week of practice has been one of the best weeks of practice that I’ve had since I’ve been coaching here.”
