ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans took critical steps forward on the gridiron in 2018.
Now, third-year head coach Earich Dean looks to keep moving the Spartans’ program in the right direction.
For the first time since winning 10 games in 2015, the Spartans can boast of returning an experienced unit as they take the field in 2019.
Alexander returns eight starters on both sides of the ball and has a roster featuring 13 seniors.
The Spartans have plenty of reasons for optimism.
“A lot of these seniors have been starting since they were sophomores,” Dean said. “We have an experienced group coming back also which has definitely helped our younger kids too because not only are they good kids but they are good teachers during practice.”
After back-to-back 1-9 seasons, Alexander had a breakthrough of sorts by going 4-6 last season.
The highlight was a 17-14 overtime win at Vinton County. Alexander also had some close calls with competitive losses to Chesapeake (21-13), Warren (33-21) and Meigs (8-0).
Now, they will look to take a step further with an experienced group that is in its third year working in Dean’s system.
“I think we’re definitely ahead of the game,” Dean said. “Anytime you come into practice and your kids have done it for two years in a row, they know the procedure, they know how things flow. It makes everything easier.”
The Spartans have a number of key returners, but perhaps none are as important as senior Kaleb Easley.
A four-year letterman and three-year starter, Easley will be at the center of Alexander’s offense and defense.
Offensively, Easley enters his third season starting at quarterback.
He completed 82 of 150 passes last season for 772 yards and four touchdowns, adding 425 yards rushing and six more touchdowns.
“Not only is Kaleb a very athletic quarterback, but he’s a smart quarterback and what I’ve seen so far, just the progression from last year though practice, Kaleb’s got great ability,” Dean said. “He’s a dual threat where he gives us that ability to run the ball with him.”
Easley is also a rare quarterback who will be able to play middle linebacker on defense.
Easley led the team with 91 tackles a year ago, and is just as important on the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s a very strong kid and we’re going to keep him there (at middle linebacker),” Dean said. “He led our team in tackles he’s always at the football. We want our best tackler in the middle. We don’t want him spread out where he’s got to chase the football. We want to make teams try and go around him.”
On the offensive side of the football, Easley will have a new weapon to work with.
Senior Luke Chapman started along the offensive line the last three seasons, but moves to a skill position at fullback.
“He’s still going to be jumping down into the line, but with what we had coming back we thought that would be the best fit for him,” Dean said. “By far, he has excelled in it so far. It also gives him the ability to run out in pass routes. But when you have someone that’s 6-1, 220 pounds coming down at you from a fullback spot on a linebacker, he’s that type of kid you want doing that. Very versatile.”
One of the Spartans who enjoyed a breakout season a year ago was wideout Michael Kelly. He caught 51 passes last season, and will once again be Easley’s top target during his senior season.
“He’s always going to have somebody’s attention on the defensive side which is a good thing,” Dean said. “He’s gotten taller. He’s definitely more physical. He helps open up our offense. He had some big catches last year for us.”
Senior Chase Siefert had eight receptions a year ago and also returns to the offense. Matt Brown is another senior receiver who is back in the program after not playing a year ago.
One of Alexander’s few question marks on offense is at tailback after the graduation of Connor Kimbrough.
Alexander will turn to senior Jordan Cantrell to step into a larger role as the team’s primary running back.
“He’s got great speed, good size, about 175 pounds,” Dean said. “I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people this year. I think he’s a kid that no one is going to be expecting to have a big year.”
Sophomore Landon Horsnby and freshman Jagger Cain will also be in the mix at tailback.
Junior Logan Neal was battling with Cantrell for reps in the backfield before suffering a broken leg during August practices. He should return before the season is over, but will miss at least the first half of the year.
Alexander is junior-heavy along the offensive line, but will look to senior Jacob Collins to lead the way. He returns as a starter at center after playing all 10 games a season ago.
“He did a great job,” Dean said. “That was his first varsity experience, because he was injured his sophomore season.”
Junior Michael Wells is also a returning starter at left guard.
“He’s definitely a kid who’s excelled for us this year,” Dean said.
Junior Drew Harris will will be back at a starting tackle, and according to Dean is one of the Spartans’ most improved players.
“Drew’s grew probably two inches and thinned down, got strong,” Dean said. “He’s playing our right tackle and he’s been a force for us.”
Junior John Sheridan saw some playing time last season, but will take on a larger role this season as he takes over Chapman’s position at left tackle.
“He had a great spring for us. Did real well down at Gallia,” Dean said, referencing Alexander’s first scrimmage opponent.
Brayden Montgomery is another junior and will be a first-year starter up front.
“He hurt his ACL his freshman year,” Dean said. “He came back last year, still recovering. He’s been another kid up front that’s done good for us this spring.”
Alexander averaged 16.7 points per game last season, but was shutout twice and had three other games scoring 13 points or less. With a veteran unit returning, that scoring number figures to increase.
“We have a lot of kids back so our expectations are high offensively,” Dean said. “We want to do the little things right. We don’t want to throw a lot at them. We want to excel in a number of football plays and we want to be great at it. So that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve kind of cut the playbook back. We said, ‘hey we want to get really good at this right here.’ And right now I feel we’re heading in that direction.”
The story is the same on the defensive side of the ball, where Easley has plenty of experienced players working around him in Alexander’s base 4-3 defense.
Chapman will line up next to Easley as a linebacker. He played mostly defensive end as a junior, but returns to his more familiar spot off the line of scrimmage.
“He’s lined up right beside Easley, and he’s that other quarterback,” Dean said. “He’s reading things, he’s talking, communicating with our d-line. He’s been there before and I think he’ll excel more there than he did last year on the d-line.”
Hornsby got a starting nod at outside linebacker as a freshman, and returns to his position on the defense as a sophomore.
Cantrell and Cain will also battle for playing time at outside linebacker.
Neal’s injury will be felt most on the defensive end, where he’s started since his freshman season. His versatility has allowed him to play down as a nose guard or up as a linebacker.
“He’s extremely quick coming off the ball but we’re going to stay in that same format,” Dean said. “We’re going to use him down, but we’ll bring him up when we need to.”
With Neal out for the first part of the season, Alexander will need others to step up along the defensive line.
Senior Tyler Rice is playing for the first time since his freshman season. He will join senior Anthony Kasler as the defensive ends.
Wells and Sheridan will also see playing time along the defensive line, as will sophomore Gage Vincent.
In the secondary, Kelly will move from cornerback to safety, where he will replace the graduated Kimbrough.
“He has that same ability (as Kimbrough),” Dean said. “He likes to come up in the alley and make the big hit, but he’s also smart enough and quick enough to make that quick read and get back on pass coverage.”
Siefert returns and is a three-year starter at cornerback. Brown will play the other cornerback position, giving Alexander another senior on the back end of the defense.
Alexander’s improvement on defense last year played a large role in its turnaround. After giving up 371 points in 2017, the Spartans dropped that number to 238 points a season ago.
“We return a lot of starters also on that side of the football,” Dean said. “Our game plan there, we haven’t changed. We’re going to attack the football and go after the quarterback.”
Alexander’s schedule has a slightly different look, as Federal Hocking and Chesapeake are no longer its first two games.
Instead, the Spartans will make a long trip to Bradford on Saturday in the season opener before traveling to Division VII playoff qualifier Berne Union in week two.
Alexander’s final eight games are the same as last season though, starting with the home opener in week three against South Point. The Spartans also host Warren in a non-league game in week nine.
Led by an experienced senior class, the Spartans do have plenty of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season. Dean said the players have bought into the program and are eager to show it on the field.
“Our team is believing in each other,” Dean said. “This is a great locker room. Everybody in this locker room, their expectations are high. We’re taking it week by week. I think that’s what everybody does, what every coach says, but we feel like we have a lot of pieces to the puzzle and we feel we can create some problems for a lot of teams. Anytime you bring back eight starters on both sides of the football, you’re better than you were the year before. We’re excited.”
