GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Phil Faires reached another career milestone.
The veteran Tomcats' baseball coach won his 400th game with the Tomcats, as Trimble defeated Miller 9-2 on Tuesday in Glouster.
The Tomcats improved to 4-6 on the season.
Faires sat on 396 wins for nearly two years, due to the cancelation of the 2020 season, but he finally celebrated the latest career milestone against the Falcons.
Austin Wisor was the leader for the Tomcats on the field for Faires' latest win. He pitched a complete-game three-hitter on the mound.
Wisor allowed only one earned run, working around six walks and a pair of hit batters. He stuck out eight, using 113 pitches.
Wisor was also solid at the plate. Batting leadoff, Wisor was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Trimble finished with 13 hits in the win. Bryce Downs was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, adding a double.
Tabor Lackey was 2 for 4 with a run scored, also hitting a double.
Jason Cossu added a 2 for 3 day at the plate for Trimble, scoring a run.
Cole Wright and Will Sharp each had a single and RBI, while Blake Guffey had a single and run scored. Brandon Burdette also hit a single. Todd Fouts drew a walk and scored a run.
Braden Crawford took the loss on the mound for Miller, going all six innings. Eight of the runs allowed were earned, but he only walked one batter while striking out eight.
Crawford also had a hit and scored a run. Gaige Canter and Connor Kaido each hit singles for Miller, with Kaido also scoring a run.
Each team scored in the first inning, the Tomcats lead 2-1 after a frame.
Trimble went ahead 4-1 thanks to two runs in the fourth, then added another run in the fifth.
The Falcons scored a run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-2 before the Tomcats pushed across four runs in the sixth.
Faires has led the Tomcats' baseball program since 1993, as he won his 300th game on May 4, 2013 with a doubleheader sweep over Vinton County.
Faires also has 221 coaching victories in football, where he's led the Tomcats since 1994.
